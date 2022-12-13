Historic scientific breakthrough! Successful nuclear fusion reaction paves way for infinite clean energy like Sun

Photo: Pixabay | Representational

Scientists in the US have made an unprecedented breakthrough that could pave the way for realising the clean energy dream and ending humanity’s dependence on fossil fuel. Scientists at the US National Ignition Facility in California have been successful in producing a nuclear fusion reaction with net energy gain, US media outlet CNN reported quoting sources.

The historic breakthrough in nuclear energy science is expected to be officially announced by the US Department of Energy on Tuesday. The successful nuclear fusion experiment is a turning point in decades of efforts to harness an infinite source of clean energy.

The result could spur humanity towards a clean source of energy that can easily power all requirements without the environmentally hazardous fossil fuels. Nuclear fusion is what powers the Sun. The “major scientific breakthrough” will be announced by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

What is nuclear fusion? A nuclear fusion is a reaction on fusing two or more atoms together. The reaction generates huge amounts of energy in the form of heat. This heat is pivotal to generating energy from nuclear fusion.

The breakthrough in the US follows months after scientists in the UK stated back in February that they had doubled the record for nuclear fusion, generating and sustaining massive amounts of energy, despite it lasting only 5 seconds.

READ | 'Mystery' Christmas asteroid fast approaching Earth, but what is it made up of?