Here's what NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals about WASP-96 b exoplanet

Never seen before images captured of the universe by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows distinct signature of water, along with evidence for clouds and haze, in the atmosphere surrounding a hot, puffy gas giant planet orbiting a distant Sun-like star. The state-of-the-art James Webb Space Telescope has the unprecedented ability to analyse atmospheres hundreds of light-years away.

The pictures send by the telescope reveals the presence of specific gas molecules based on tiny decreases in the brightness of precise colors of light. This is the most detailed of its kind to date. This detailed observation marks a giant leap forward in the quest to characterise potentially habitable planets beyond Earth.

Earlier, the Hubble Space Telescope has analysed numerous exoplanet atmospheres over the past two decades. It had captured the first clear detection of water in 2013. Webb's study of the giant gas planet WASP-96 b, one of more than 5,000 confirmed exoplanets in the Milky Way is the most detailed spectrum of an exoplanet to date.

The spectrum includes different wavelengths of light that reveal new information about the planet and its atmosphere.

What we know about WASP-96 b so far?

WASP-96 b is located 1,150 light-years from Earth in the southern-sky constellation Phoenix.

This exoplanet has half the mass of Jupiter and completes an orbit around its star every 3.4 days.

Discovered in 2014, it represents a type of gas giant that has no direct analog in our solar system.

With a mass less than half that of Jupiter and a diameter 1.2 times greater, it is much puffier than any planet orbiting our Sun.

With a temperature greater than 1000 degrees Fahrenheit, WASP-96 b is significantly hotter.

WASP-96 b orbits extremely close to its Sun-like star, just one-ninth of the distance between Mercury and the Sun.

WASP-96 b is a combination of large size, short orbital period, puffy atmosphere, and lack of contaminating light from objects nearby in the sky.