Here's why scientists have chosen Uranus for study in the next decade

Recently, a panel of experts from the US National Academies has set its priorities for planetary science and astrobiology in its report. In this report, the panel has selected sending a spacecraft to Uranus as the top priority planetary mission in the next decade.

It has been clearly stated in this report that a dedicated campaign has been sent to the planets of our Solar System. But this has not been done for Uranus and Neptune.

Important goals for the coming decade

The report titled, Origins, Worlds, and Life: A Decadal Strategy for the Planetary Science and Astrobiology 2023-2032, is a major once-in-ten-year survey prepared by the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine of the United States. It is prepared at the request of NASA, so that important targets can be identified in the coming decade.

Time to focus on Uranus

According to this report, now the time has come to pay attention to Uranus. The report notes that the committee decides on the top priority for the launch of the new flagship mission of the Uranus Orbiter and Probe (UOP) for the decade 2023-32. This Probe will go on a journey of many years in Uranus orbit, where it will study the atmosphere.

Strangest planet in the solar system

This mission will gain a wealth of unprecedented information about this huge icy planet and its moons. This planet is one of the strangest and mysterious objects in our solar system. It is the only planet in the solar system whose axis of rotation is so inclined that it is almost parallel to the plane of the planet's orbit.

Rings, like in this planet, are not found anywhere else in the solar system. And from here the mysterious X radiation is also emitted.

Thorough investigation

In view of all this, the committee feels that Uranus deserves a deeper investigation, which can better understand many of the mysteries of the solar system's evolution. Earlier, NASA's Voyager-2 had passed by this planet in 1986. The panel has also identified a number of launch windows, that is, the appropriate timing of launch in the 2030s, with the first being 2031.

Uranus and its Moons

Sending expeditions to the planets is a long game. Uranus has a low internal energy, an active atmosphere, and its complex magnetic field that puzzles many. It is believed that due to a collision with a large body in antiquity, the inclination of its axis was greatly changed and probably because of that its rings and moon were formed.

Voyager-2 has shown signs of shocking geological activity in the giant icy moons of Uranus. There are also estimates of having an ocean world here.

Here's the best hope of life

Astronomers are particularly interested in the ocean worlds. Scientists believe that volcanic vents at the bottom of the oceans of these geologically active bodies allow entire ecosystems to flourish, as in the hydrothermal vents of Earth's oceans. Many such bodies have been identified in the solar system and they have the strongest claim to have life outside the Earth.

The committee has identified Saturn's moon Enceladus in this respect and selected it as the second priority. This mission is named Enceladus Orbilander. But there is no guarantee that these missions will be able to materialise because earlier missions to Uranus were recommended for 2013-22, but then its priority was low.