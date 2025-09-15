HAL's AMCA Challenge: Reform or lose relevance

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) recently issued an Expression of Interest to identify partners for the AMCA project through a Special Purpose Vehicle.

India's ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project has sparked a heated debate that goes to the heart of our defence manufacturing strategy. The tussle between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private defence companies over partnership selection isn't just about one contract-it's about the future of Indian aerospace.

The Current Standoff

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) recently issued an Expression of Interest to identify partners for the AMCA project through a Special Purpose Vehicle. HAL, India's aerospace giant, has raised strong objections, claiming the evaluation criteria unfairly favour private companies. Meanwhile, private firms argue that the existing system keeps them perpetually disadvantaged against a well-established public sector behemoth.

HAL's position has merit. With decades of experience in projects like the LCA Tejas, established infrastructure, robust supply chains, and a skilled workforce, it represents the safest bet for a project of AMCA's complexity. The company's institutional knowledge and proven track record in Indian aerospace cannot be dismissed lightly.

However, the private sector's concerns are equally valid. Competing against HAL-with its guaranteed government orders worth over Rs 2 lakh crore and decades of state support-is like asking a startup to compete with a monopoly. Private companies bring fresh perspectives, modern manufacturing techniques, and operational efficiency that could significantly benefit the AMCA program.

A Balanced Path Forward

The solution lies not in choosing sides but in creating a framework that leverages both sectors' strengths while addressing their weaknesses. Here's what India needs to do:

Maintain Strategic Control : Critical components, final assembly, and overall program control should remain with HAL and ADA. National security demands that sensitive technologies and key manufacturing capabilities stay within government oversight. No compromise should be made on this front.

Enable Smart Partnerships : HAL should be encouraged to select capable private partners for major sub-assemblies and components. This approach would distribute workload, reduce delivery risks, and inject competitive efficiency into the program without compromising security.

Reform HAL's Internal Systems : The elephant in the room is HAL's operational challenges—red tape, bureaucratic delays, the problematic L1 (lowest price) procurement policy, and accountability gaps. Unless HAL's leadership addresses these systemic issues, even the best partnership structure will fail to deliver results.

Create Accountability Mechanisms : Division heads responsible for manufacturing, supply chain, and assembly must be held accountable for deliverables. Clear timelines, performance metrics, and consequences for delays should be established. The days of cost and time overruns without accountability must end.

Revise Evaluation Criteria : The point-based system should balance experience with innovation, efficiency, and modern manufacturing capabilities. Past performance matters, but so does future potential and operational excellence.

The Bigger Picture

The AMCA project represents more than just another fighter jet—it's India's bid to join the exclusive club of nations capable of designing and manufacturing fifth-generation stealth aircraft. Getting this right could transform our aerospace industry and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

The current dispute, while contentious, presents an opportunity to create a new model for defence manufacturing—one that combines HAL's experience with private sector dynamism while maintaining security and accountability.

The Way Ahead

India cannot afford to let this debate drag on while our Air Force waits for modern aircraft. The government must take decisive action to create a partnership model that works for everyone involved. This means giving HAL the security of maintaining control over critical aspects while opening doors for private sector participation in appropriate areas.

Most importantly, HAL's leadership must embrace reform and accountability. The organization's reputation and India's aerospace ambitions depend on it. The time for excuses is over—our pilots and our nation deserve better.

The AMCA project is too important to fail due to turf wars. Let's build it right, with the best of both worlds working together for India's security and technological advancement.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)