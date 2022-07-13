Google Doodle: Want to experience NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in 3D? Here's how

Photo - Google screengrab

The internet and social media are flooded with the mesmerizing photos captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, a feat that is also being celebrated by the Google Doodle today. The telescope captured high-resolution full color images of several space phenomena, leaving the world astonished.

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched into outer space by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which is the official space agency of the United States. Google Doodle on Wednesday celebrated the images of deep space captured by the telescope, by portraying a whimsical illustration of the same.

We know that the images clicked by the newly-launched telescope have been all over the internet, but what if we told you that you can also see a 3 dimensional model of the James Webb telescope itself? Yes, you heard that right!

Google has created a 3D version of the James Webb Space Telescope on its Arts and Culture portal, and one can look at the telescope from all angles and explore its nooks and crannies. Follow the steps mentioned below to view the 3D version of NASA’s telescope.

How to view the 3D version of the James Webb telescope?

Step 1: Open the Google browser on your phone or laptop.

Step 2: Click on the James Webb telescope Google Doodle on the homepage.

Step 3: You will see search results of the telescope, along with the link for the 3D model of the telescope.

Step 4: Click on the link and you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: You will be able to see the James Webb telescope 3D model on your screen. You can also rotate and move it in different directions with your cursor.

Click on the direct link to view James Webb Space Telescope 3D model

The James Webb Space Telescope, which has been launched into outer space specifically to conduct infrared astronomy, is the most powerful telescope ever launched into outer space. It can capture and show high-resolution images of distant objects, providing a deeper look into the world beyond Earth.

