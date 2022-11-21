Search icon
Google Doodle today: Google celebrates life of cartographer Marie Tharp, know her contribution to science

Google is celebrating the works and life of Americal geologist Marie Tharp through a colourful and whimsical Google Doodle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

Google Doodle celebrates Marie Tharp (Photo - Google screengrab)

Google Doodle on November 21: Google today is celebrating the life and works of American geologist Marie Tharp, who has had many significant contributions to cartography and oceanography in the 20th century.

Marie Tharp is considered to be one of the best cartographers and geologists in the history of both fields. Through her study of both subjects, Marie Tharp proved the theories of continental drift, among other oceanic phenomena. 

Marie Tharp is being celebrated by the Google Doodle today as, on November 21, 1998, the Library of Congress named her one of the greatest cartographers of the 20th century, keeping in mind her great contributions to science.

Who was Marie Tharp?

Born on July 30, 1920, Marie Tharp was one of the sharpest minds in the state of Michigan, with an early interest in map reading and cartography. Tharp also became the first woman to work at the Lamont Geological Observatory where she met geologist Bruce Heezen.

Being one of the only women in the field of cartography, her findings on several important phenomena were dismissed as “girl talk” by Heezen. Marie Tharp had created a map of the mysterious ocean floor and discovered the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

On its page dedicated to Marie Tharp, Google wrote, “Heezen gathered ocean-depth data in the Atlantic Ocean, which Tharp used to create maps of the mysterious ocean floor. New findings from echo sounders (sonars used to find water depth) helped her discover the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. She brought these findings to Heezen, who infamously dismissed this as “girl talk.”

Tharp ended up publishing the first-ever map of the ocean floor in 1957. After 20 years, National Geographic published the first world map of the entire ocean floor penned by Tharp and Heezen. The mysterious map of the ocean was titled “The World Ocean Floor.”

