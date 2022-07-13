Google Doodle today: Celebrating James Webb Space Telescope, the greatest human endeavour to observe origin of universe

File photo

Glittering galaxies, cosmic cliffs and colourful images of deep outer space left everyone mesmerised on Tuesday. These stunning images of outer space were released by the James Webb Space Telescope, and are being celebrated by the Google Doodle today.

Google Doodle celebrated the first images released by the James Webb Space Telescope by displaying a whimsical illustration of the telescope on its logo, to spread awareness and celebrate the deep look we got into outer space.

The James Webb Space Telescope by NASA was launched into space to capture the first coloured images and detailed visuals of outer space. It released several images on Tuesday, which showed glittering landscapes of star birth.

The official website of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reads, “Called the Cosmic Cliffs, Webb’s seemingly three-dimensional picture looks like craggy mountains on a moonlit evening. In reality, it is the edge of the giant, gaseous cavity within NGC 3324, and the tallest “peaks” in this image are about 7 light-years high.”

The James Webb Space Telescope, which has been launched into outer space specifically to conduct infrared astronomy, is the most powerful telescope ever launched into outer space. It can capture and show high-resolution images of distant objects, providing a deeper look into the world beyond Earth.

Some photos from the newly launched telescope left the entire world mesmerised. Unveiling the first batch of photographs from the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope, NASA on Tuesday shared the image of a dying star, an awe-inspiring foamy blue and orange shot.

The photographs were taken in full colour and high resolution. The James Webb telescope was able to see through the haze of dust and gas that shrouded these "Cosmic Cliffs" and discover infant stars that were previously unknown.

