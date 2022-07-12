Search icon
Google Doodle celebrates James Webb Space Telescope's deepest photo of universe

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 10:31 PM IST

Google has posted a new Doodle celebrating the James Webb Space Telescope for taking the deepest photo of the universe ever taken. 

Webb’s image is approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length, a tiny sliver of the vast universe.

The $9 billion infrared telescope, built for NASA by aerospace giant Northrop Grumman Corp, is expected to revolutionize astronomy by allowing scientists to peer farther than before and with greater clarity into the cosmos, to the dawn of the known universe.

A partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, the Webb was launched on Christmas Day, 2021, and reached its destination in solar orbit nearly 1 million miles from Earth a month later. 

