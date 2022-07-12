Google Doodle celebrates James Webb Space Telescope's deepest photo of universe

Google Doodle

Google has posted a new Doodle celebrating the James Webb Space Telescope for taking the deepest photo of the universe ever taken.

Webb’s image is approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length, a tiny sliver of the vast universe.

Better together. International collaboration gave us the most powerful space telescope ever made, and the deepest infrared views of the universe ever seen. With our partners at @ESA and @CSA_ASC, the science can begin. Together we UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/oFA1ja4jeP pic.twitter.com/8TXTZEIb6H July 12, 2022

The $9 billion infrared telescope, built for NASA by aerospace giant Northrop Grumman Corp, is expected to revolutionize astronomy by allowing scientists to peer farther than before and with greater clarity into the cosmos, to the dawn of the known universe.

A partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, the Webb was launched on Christmas Day, 2021, and reached its destination in solar orbit nearly 1 million miles from Earth a month later.