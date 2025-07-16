Google AI Agent can fight cyber attacks, claims CEO Sundar Pichai, Big Sleep can detect and kill...

Google DeepMind has developed its AI agent Big Sleep in collaboration with Google Project Zero. CEO Sundar Pichai has claimed it can identify and destroy cyber threats. Details here.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots are doing things no one could have imagined months ago. Elon Musk-owned xAI's Grok launched 'wifu', a female anime that can undress herself on prompts. Now, Google's AI agent, Big Sleep, identified and thwarted a cyber attack. Taking to X, CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Tuesday in a post on the social media platform, "New from our security teams: Our AI agent Big Sleep helped us detect and foil an imminent exploit." He added, "We believe this is a first for an AI agent - definitely not the last - giving cybersecurity defenders new tools to stop threats before they’re widespread."

New from our security teams: Our AI agent Big Sleep helped us detect and foil an imminent exploit. We believe this is a first for an AI agent - definitely not the last - giving cybersecurity defenders new tools to stop threats before they’re widespread. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 15, 2025

AI Agent to fight cyber attacks

As cyber attacks are becoming more and more frequent, AI chatbots like Big Sleep may be deployed more frequently and widely across global IT defenses and may become one of the most reliable tools to fight the menace.

Big Sleep's first kill

Google DeepMind has developed its AI agent Big Sleep in collaboration with Google Project Zero. It has been designed to autonomously detect unknown security vulnerabilities in software and destroy them. Big Sleep identified its first real-world vulnerability in November 2024. It was a major milestone in AI-driven cybersecurity and highlighted its potential to detect threats before they can cause damage.

If media reports are to be believed, Big Sleep, with the help of Google Threat Intelligence, anticipated an imminent exploitation attempt and prevented it. Google has claimed it to be the first successful instance of AI stopping a vulnerability from being exploited. Big Sleep also identified a critical flaw in SQLite.