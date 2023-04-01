Global population may plunge to 6 billion by 2100, claims new study

Photo: NASA

A recent study of birth rates suggests that population growth may stall by 2050, and that by 2100 there may be as few as 6 billion people on Earth.

If present trends continue, the world's population would increase to 8.6 billion by mid-century before falling by over 2 billion by the end of the century, according to a research commissioned by the non-profit organisation The Club of Rome.

A declining human population will help the planet's environment a little, but it won't be the primary element in resolving the planet's environmental issues, according to the forecast.

Population decline also makes the world's population older and reduces the percentage of individuals of working age, putting an even larger financial strain on the young to pay for health care and retirement. In a draught paper released on March 27, researchers from the Earth4All collective (comprised of environmental scientists and economics) presented their results.

Following up on The Club of Rome's 1972 Limits to Growth research, which foretold the impending "population bomb," this new analysis finds results that differ from previous recent population estimates.

According to UN projections from 2022, the global population is expected to hit 9.7 billion by 2050 and 10.4 billion by 2100. U.N. A decade ago, experts predicted that the world's population would hit 11 billion.

Some models predict population increase based on variables that influence women's social and physical autonomy, such as the availability of contraception and higher levels of education. The Earth4All model is significantly more involved since it takes into account environmental and economic factors. Energy availability, economic distribution, food security, and the consequences of climate change in the future are all relevant issues.

Also, READ: Meet Amit Kshatriya, Indian-origin NASA engineer responsible for sending humans to Mars

The researchers also looked at how many people live on Earth and how it affects the planet's ability to support human life. They discovered that population growth is not the primary element driving climate change, in contrast to standard Malthusian accounts. Instead, they laid the responsibility on the excessive spending of the world's wealthiest people, calling for a decrease in that trend.