Global outage ALERT: Massive solar flare heading towards Earth at million miles per hour, know what NASA said

Representational image

Due to the most recent solar cycle, the Sun is getting more and more active with each passing day and has increased its solar flare eruptions. Due to this, another massive solar flare is expected to hit the Earth soon, according to space experts.

Space agencies have issued a solar flare alert, saying that a huge solar storm can be caused on Earth after a disturbance recorded on the surface of the Sun, near sunspot AR3076. This means that a massive disruption can be caused on the planet soon, as per spaceweather.com.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has also recorded a major blast from this solar flare, which erupted on August 14. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded the solar flare at 4 pm on Sunday, which means that a solar storm can hit the planet soon.

According to spaceweather.com, “Traveling faster than 600 km/s (1.3 million mph), the plume tore through the sun's outer atmosphere, creating a coronal mass ejection (CME). Newly updated images from the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) confirm that the CME has an Earth-directed component.”

Further, NASA also said, “The outer solar atmosphere, the corona, is structured by strong magnetic fields. Where these fields are closed, often above sunspot groups. A large CME can contain a billion tons of matter that can be accelerated to several million miles per hour in a spectacular explosion.”

A solar flare can at times cause major disruption of services on Earth if it initiates a geomagnetic storm on the planet. According to space agencies, a geomagnetic storm can be caused on Earth on August 17, which is tomorrow.

As per the definition of the phenomenon, a solar flare is an intense localized eruption of electromagnetic radiation in the Sun's atmosphere. A solar flare can be classified into five major categories – A, B, C, M, and X – with X being the one with the highest intensity.

