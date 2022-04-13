Global blackout tomorrow? Massive geomagnetic solar storm to hit Earth on April 14

According to space agencies across the globe, the Sun is about to strike the Earth with a massive solar geomagnetic storm as soon as tomorrow. With the activity of the Sun significantly ramped up, there are projections that this geomagnetic storm can be dangerous.

A solar geomagnetic storm basically means that the Sun is about to discharge significant amounts of Coronal Mass Ejection with high-intensity energy toward the Earth, and some of the other planets on the internal solar system, on Thursday.

NASA and NOAA have been tracking the emission of CME by the Sun and have predicted that the storm can hit our planet on April 14. NASA has further predicted that after the mega-storm hits Earth, it is likely to intensify due to the very fast solar wind stream.

A gorgeous filament eruption in the Earth-Strike Zone! NOAA and NASA #solarstorm prediction models indicate impact by mid-day April 14! Expect #aurora down to mid-latitudes, sporadic disruptions of #GPS reception & amateur #radio propagation, especially on Earth's nightside! pic.twitter.com/CHQmGxWmhv — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) April 11, 2022

In a tweet, the Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences India (CESSI) said, “Our model fit indicates a very high probability of Earth impact on April 14, 2022, with speeds ranging between 429-575 km/s. Low to Moderate geomagnetic perturbations are expected. Currently, solar wind and near-Earth space environmental conditions are returning to nominal levels.”

//CESSI SPACE WEATHER BULLETIN//11 April 2022//SUMMARY: QUIET TO MODERATE SPACE WEATHER CONDITIONS// A halo CME was detected by SOHO LASCO on 11 April. Our model fit indicates a very high probability of Earth impact on 14 April, 2022 with speeds ranging between 429-575 km/s + pic.twitter.com/MRFNuLI2hS — Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India (@cessi_iiserkol) April 11, 2022

A massive geomagnetic storm has the potential to damage the electric grid and other resources of the Earth, which can lead to a massive blackout in parts of the world. In higher altitude places, this geomagnetic storm is expected to reach G-2 levels!

Dr Tamitha Skov, who is a well-known space weather physicist, tweeted, “A gorgeous filament eruption in the Earth-Strike Zone! NOAA and NASA solar storm prediction models indicate impact by mid-day April 14! Expect aurora down to mid-latitudes, sporadic disruptions of GPS reception & amateur radio propagation, especially on Earth's nightside!”

Can this solar geomagnetic storm be dangerous?

US agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has said that areas in higher altitudes on Earth are likely to face power outages and disruption in radio signals. Mid-altitude areas may not face as much damage, but some power disruptions are likely.

READ | Huge X1 solar flare erupts on Sun, scientists worried about possible radio blackout on Earth