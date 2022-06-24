Giant sunspot, triple the size of Earth, creates solar flare scare: How dangerous is it?

File Photo

In an interesting piece of news, scientists have discovered a massive sunspot that is currently facing planet Earth and has grown multifold in size in the past few days. Astronomers have said that the sunspot, named Active Region 3038, or AR3038, is now three times the size of the Earth and might send out solar flares.

Despite this, the Space Weather Prediction Center managed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), has so far, issued no forewarning about any potential flare-ups.

What are sunspots?

NASA describes sunspots as those areas on the Sun's surface that begin at areas where magnetic fields are extremely strong. Sunspots have a darker appearance as they are relatively cooler than other parts of the Sun's surface. Notably, the temperature around a sunspot is 3,593°C.

It is the area around the sunspots that cause the solar flares to emerge. Solar flares can be described as sudden bursts of energy that emit radiation, a lot of it, into outer space. Solar flares are considered dangerous as they have the prospect to disrupt our communication systems and cause blackouts.

All you need to know about sunspot Active Region 3038 or AR3038

So far, no experts have issued any warnings about any damage to the planet, however, according to Tony Phillips, the author of SpaceWeather.com, the sunspot AR3038 has doubled in size in the last 24 hours which has caused many to panic.

However, W Dean Pesnell, project scientist of the Solar Dynamics Observatory has said that panic is not necessary as "they happen all the time".

It is important to note that different sizes of sunspots release different intensities of solar flares. This is represented by different alphabets. The A-class flares are believed to be of the lowest intensity, and the strength of the solar flares increases as we move toward B, C, and to X.