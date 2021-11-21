Giant hole on Sun's surface: Earth in danger of facing massive solar storm?

As interesting as space is, a tiny extra-terrestrial occurrence can have significant implications for Earth. The Solar Dynamic Observatory of NASA recently discovered a massive 'coronal hole' in the Sun's outer environment, known as the corona. This gaping hole in the corona in the Sun's southern hemisphere, where temepratures reach around 1.1 million degress celsius, emits a torrent of charged particles. They have the potential to crash with the Earth's surface.

Researchers have cautioned that a large solar storm might happen that can impact the Earth as a result of disturbances on the Sun's atmosphere. A hole has been discovered on the Sun's surface that emits a continual bombardment of charged particles. The Planet's surface is likely to be impacted by these projectiles.

Possibilities of Geomagnetic movement

According to a Spaceweather report, there could be somewhat mild movement in the geomagnetic field of Earth as a result of this. The current travelling towards the Earth might cause the Aurora effect in the Polar Regions. There is high potential of auroras to be seen in the sky of the North and South Poles as a consequence. While Earth exits on solar wind, another is one the way.

The sun has shown little movement over the past several years, according to Bill Murtagh, a project coordinator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Centre. He added, this is most frequent in solar minimum, but we are currently rapidly approaching solar maximum. In the year 2025, this will be more intense.

Impact on GPS navigation

Solar storms can overheat the Earth's outer environment, which could have an impact on satellites. GPS mapping, mobile phone transmissions, and satellite television signals could all be impacted. Power lines can carry a lot of current, which can cause circuits to explode out. The Earth's magnetic field, however, serves as a form of protection against it, therefore this is rarely the case.