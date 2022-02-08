Giant asteroid coming towards Earth at high speed, flyby estimated on March 4

Even today, space remains an unsolvable riddle for the scientists the word over. To understand the space better, scientists around the world are keeping an eye on its every move. As much as there is a longing to know about space, there is also much danger attached to it.

Often we get to hear and see many such astronomical incidence which creates a crisis for the Earth. Similarly, once again a big danger is looming on the planet after astronomers discovered another asteroid that is making its way towards the Earth and has been classified as 'potentially hazardous' by NASA. Asteroids have always been a big threat to the Earth and mankind.

Recently, scientists have discovered that an asteroid is coming towards the Earth at a high speed. A data has also been released by the scientists regarding this. It is being told that if it continues to grow at the current speed and does not change its direction, then a big crisis can arise for the earth.

With a size range of 560 metres to 1.3 kilometres in size, the asteroid named 138971 (2001 CB21) will come as close as 49 lakh kilometers on March 4, at 1.30 pm IST and make its way towards the sun. Astronomer Gianluca Masi of Italy's Virtual Telescope Project has clicked a photo of a potentially dangerous asteroid that is moving towards Earth at a speed of 26,800 mph.

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the astroid completes its orbit in 400 days and its next approach to Earth will be no earlier than 2043. According to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, this asteroid named 2001 CB21 is estimated to make its flyby near Earth at a speed of 43,236 kilometers per hour.

The agency revealed that the celestial object last made its approach in 2006 zooming past Earth from a distance of 71 lakh kilometres.

Human existence can be wiped out by the impact of a giant asteroid and this has come to the fore before also. The existence of a giant dinosaur from the earth was over due to the impact of an asteroid. To avoid any such danger, it is very important to keep an eye on the celestial events.