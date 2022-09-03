Search icon
Geomagnetic Storm Alert: 3-day storming period caused by massive Earth-facing hole in Sun's atmosphere peaks tomorrow

SWPC has predicted unsettled to active conditions from September 3 which are likely to increase to isolated G2 geomagnetic storms on September 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

Photo: SWPC

The Earth will be in a three-day storming period starting Saturday which will peak on Sunday with a moderate G2 geomagnetic storm. Advisory was issued by US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Centre (SWPC) on Friday over possible impact and geomagnetic storm watches between September 4-5.

Geomagnetic storms are major atmospheric disturbances to the Earth’s magnetic field. Activity on the Sun’s surface often spurts out material that can end up causing these storms in Earth’s magnetosphere. 

The culprit this time is a dark coronal hole called CH20+. “Unsettled to active conditions beginning on 03 September are likely to increase to isolated G2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storming periods on 04 September as +CH20 becomes geoeffective. G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storming is likely to continue into 05 September,” SWPC said.

The activity will be at its strongest on Sunday, September 4. A stream of high speed solar wind called coronal hole high speed stream (CH HSS) is likely to cause a G2 storm on the day. 

As per SWPC’s geomagnetic storm advisory, a G2 storm can cause high-latitude power systems to experience voltage alarms. Transformers can get damaged if storms occur for long durations. HF radio propagation systems could be impacted at higher altitudes.  

There can be disruption in spacecraft operations due to a G2 geomagnetic storm which could require corrective actions from ground control and could possibly affect some orbit predictions. 

In terms of the auroral effect on the sky, places till around 55° geomagnetic latitude could see auroras.

