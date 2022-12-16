Search icon
Geminids Meteor Shower 2022: Nigh sky shimmers under falling stars, netizens share stunning images

The Geminids meteor shower 2022 occurred earlier this week, and netizens shared stunning images of the streaky night sky.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Visuals from Geminids meteor shower 2022 (Photo - Twitter)

In a great treat for space enthusiasts and stargazers, the Geminids meteor shower 2022 peaking on December 14 and 15 across the world. Geminids is one of the most prominent and exciting astronomical events of the year and were visible clearly across the night sky from many countries.

The annual astronomical phenomena peaked during the night and predawn hours of December 14 and 15, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) of the United States. Netizens saw streaks of light across the sky earlier this week, mesmerised by the unique phenomenon.

The Geminids Meteor Shower 2022 is said to have produced approximately 120 meteors per hour and will remain active between November 19 and December 24, 2022. The space phenomenon peaked on the night of December 14, as per space agencies.

People from across the world shared images and clips of streaks of light visible in the night sky, mesmerizing the stargazers. Here are some of the best images of the Geminids meteor shower captured by the netizens on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

What is the Geminids Meteor Shower?

NASA says Geminids travel at 78,000 mph. These meteors are 1000 times faster than a cheetah, 250 times faster than the fastest car in the world, and even 40 times faster than a speeding bullet. The meteor shower was visible from Hyderabad and Delhi as well.

Our solar system remains full of debris, and the Geminids meteor shower is fragments of rock comets that come near the earth once a year. The fragments that make up the Geminids are from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon.

