Gaganyaan mission 2023: Indians can go on spacewalk for seven days, what we know

(Image Source: Xinhua/Ting Shen via IANS)

India's much-delayed maiden human spaceflight mission to space, Gaganyaan will be launched in 2023. In December 2021, Union Space Minister Jitendra Singh had said the final crewed Gaganyaan mission will be launched in 2023. Under the Gaganyaan mission, humans will be sent into space. Two unmanned trials related to this mission will be done by the end of this year.

By next year, one or two Indians will be sent to space. If this is successful then this will place India in the elite club of nations like the United States, China and Russia. The programme got slightly delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions, but now preparations are in full swing to make it possible by 2023.

Read | India's maiden human space mission 'Gaganyaan' to be launched in 2023

Some insights into the Gaganyaan mission

The first trial will be unmanned. In the second trial, a female robot named Vyommitra will be sent to space.

The robot named Vyommitra has been developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Both the trials will be done by 2022 end. Only after this mission is successful, will humans be send to space.

According to Space Minister, two humans can be sent on the space flight for the third mission in 2023.

The two humans who will be sent to space via the Gaganyaan mission will stay there for seven days.

Four pilots of the Indian Air Force have been sent to Russia for training at the Space Training Centre.

They will be trained in Gaganyaan module in Bangalore. These astronauts will be called Gaganauts.

Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2018 from the Red Fort.

About Rs 10,000 crore will be spent on the Gaganyaan mission scheduled for 2023.