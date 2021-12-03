From total solar eclipse to meteor showers - Complete details of celestial events in December

Stargazers are in for a treat as December is filled with celestial events from a total solar eclipse to a comet passing the earth or be it planets Venus, Saturn and Jupiter appearing in the night sky.

First up, December 4 will witness the last solar eclipse of 2021 and will be visible in several parts of the world. For those who don't know, a complete solar eclipse is when the Sun, Moon, and the Earth are aligned directly. The eclipse will occur at 10:59 am IST and it will be fully visible at 12:30 pm IST. The eclipse will end at 3:07 pm.

On the other hand, as per NASA, the Moon will be visited by Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter between December 6 - 10.

That's not it. December 12 will witness the comet Leonard pass through the night sky on its way to the inner solar system and will be one of the brightest objects to be seen in the sky through the naked eye.

Once the Leonard comet passes by, December 13-14 will witness the Geminid meteors taking place. At its peak time, at least 120 Geminid meteors can be seen per hour if the sky is clear enough.