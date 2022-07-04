From Dog Star to Delta Aquarids meteor shower: Cosmic events to watch in July night sky

File Photo

The month of July is full of beautiful surprises for stargazes who enjoy witnessing astronomical phenomenon. From ‘dog star’ to ‘Thunder Moon’, here’s a list of cosmic objects you can spot this July.

Dog Star

The Sun is known to be the only star close enough to affect temperatures on Earth. As the Northern Hemisphere is tilted towards the Sun in the month of July, temperature tends to remain high. The Southern Hemisphere witnesses’ cold weather during July.

READ | NASA confirms gigantic 18-km wide Comet K2 is approaching Earth: Here’s all you need to know

If you look southwards after sunset, you’ll be able to witness a number of bright stars, including the constellations Sagittarius and Scorpius.

Teapot

You can spot the Milky Way galaxy dazzling as you look towards the south. If you are under urban skies, which are too bright to observe the center of the Milky Way galaxy, you can locate the galaxy by using Sagittarius constellation that is called as Teapot.

As per NASA, the Milky Way galaxy’s core lies just right of the stars of the Teapot’s ‘spout’. Notably, the Teapot seems to tilt over the course of the night and the galaxy looks like steam rising from the spout under dense, dark skies. Hence, you might be able to see either the galaxy or its core by spotting the Teapot.

Aphelion

Aphelion is the point when Earth is farthest away from the sun. On July 4, our planet will be 152.1 million kilometres distant from the sun.

Earth reached aphelion at 7:10 UTC (12:40 pm IST) today.

Buck Moon or Thunder Moon

Astronomy enthusiasts should mark July 13-14 as they will be able to spot a full moon, known as supermoon on these days.

The Moon will be at the opposite side of the Earth and the Sun will be fully illuminated at 18:38 UTC on July 13 (12:08 am on July 14).

A Supermoon occurs when the Moon is at the point closest to Earth in its orbit. Hence, it seems to be brighter and bigger than the usual full Moon.

The Supermoon was labelled as Buck Moon by early native American tribes. They termed it so because the male buck deer started growing their new antlers during this time.

The Supermoon is also called as Thunder Moon and Hay Moon.

Planets dominating morning skies

According to reports, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will dominate the morning skies in the month of July. Planet Venus can also be seen but the visibility is quite low. You can spot Venus if you have a clear view towards the horizon.

A half-full, last-quarter Moon will be visible between Mars and Jupiter on July 20.

As per NASA, you can see the Moon close to Mars on July 21.

Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower

The Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower is an average shower which can produce up to 20 meteors per hour at its peak. You can spot this shower on the night of July 28 and morning of July 29.

Produced by debris left behind the comets Marsden and Kracht, the Delta Aquarids Meteor shower can be seen from July 12 to August 23 every year.