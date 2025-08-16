'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Five Million Deaths a Year: Can AI reinvent antibiotics we depend on?

One such disease is gonorrhoea – a sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by bacteria. It spreads through unprotected sexual contact and can lead to pain, unusual discharge, and, if not treated, serious health problems.

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 02:44 PM IST

Scientists have discovered new antibiotics with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). These medicines are important because they can kill dangerous germs that no longer respond to normal treatments.

Another is MRSA (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus) – a type of “superbug” bacteria that often spreads in hospitals. It can cause skin infections, slow-healing wounds, fever, and sometimes life-threatening conditions. It is called “resistant” because ordinary antibiotics no longer work against it.

As these germs are becoming stronger than older medicines, doctors urgently need new drugs. With AI, scientists can now search for such medicines faster and more effectively, giving new hope for treating patients.

At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), researchers used AI to design more than 36 million possible new medicines, reports Sky News. Generative AI, a type of computer program, can create and test many options quickly, helping scientists identify fresh compounds that may act as powerful antibiotics.

When tested on computers for their ability to fight germs, the best candidates turned out to be very different from any antibiotics currently in use. They also seemed to work in a new way — by breaking the bacterial cell membrane.

A cell membrane is like a protective outer wall around each bacterium. It keeps the germ’s important parts safe and controls what goes in and out. When this membrane is damaged or broken, the bacteria cannot survive and eventually dies. In this way, the newly discovered medicines attack bacteria by breaking their protective shield, offering a fresh alternative to traditional treatments.

Antibiotics are medicines that kill bacteria, but some infections have now become so strong that the usual medicines no longer work. Experts estimate that drug-resistant bacterial infections are linked to almost five million deaths every year worldwide.

To fight this threat, scientists have identified two promising compounds: NG1 for gonorrhoea and DN1 for MRSA. The names NG1 and DN1 are not drug names yet, but simply scientific codes given by researchers to track these early discoveries. These compounds are first-stage candidates, which means that after further testing they could one day become real medicines to save lives.

A non-profit organisation is now working on improving these new compounds so that they can be used for further testing, reports Sky News.

The study was published on Thursday, 14th August 2025, in the scientific journal Cell.

MIT Professor James Collins, who led the research, said: “We are excited about the new opportunities this project brings for developing antibiotics. Our work shows how AI can help design drugs and explore a much larger range of chemical options that were earlier out of reach.”

One of the lead authors, MIT researcher Aarti Krishnan, explained that the team did not want the new compounds to look like old antibiotics, because germs have already learned how to resist those. Instead, they searched in less-studied chemical areas to find new ways of killing bacteria, which could help solve the growing problem of drug resistance.

 

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)        

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
