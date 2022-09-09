Fascinating video shows microscopic creatures that swim with you in ocean

Photo: Instagram

While ocean exploration is just as fascinating as space exploration, scientists are not yet able to investigate it to the same extent. A video featuring undersea creatures has gained attention of internet users and going viral on social media.

According to the post, the popular video was shot in August along Connecticut's (USA) coast. The variety of marine life is revealed in the video. Diverse marine life, including a dinoflagellate, a diatom, a colonial diatom (Chaetoceros, according to the user), a protozoan swimming, and another diatom colony forming a beautiful pattern, as well as a nauplius larva of a microscopic crustacean (copepod), a diatom next to sand grains, and broken frustule of a beautiful diatom.

In the post, the user explained that all aquatic habitats include microscopic life. For aquatic ecosystems to remain generally healthy, this microscopic life is crucial. Adolfo Sánchez-Blanco, an Instagram user who frequently posts images and videos of microscopic creatures, posted the video there.

The popular post has received more than 1.6 lakh likes and over 24 lakh views since it was published. The popular video caught the attention of internet users. One user wrote, “o many life in one drop”. Some users were surprised to know that they probably have eaten many of these creatures while swimming in the ocean.

