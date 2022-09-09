Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

Fascinating video shows microscopic creatures that swim with you in ocean

A video featuring undersea creatures has gained attention of internet users and going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

Fascinating video shows microscopic creatures that swim with you in ocean
Photo: Instagram

While ocean exploration is just as fascinating as space exploration, scientists are not yet able to investigate it to the same extent. A video featuring undersea creatures has gained attention of internet users and going viral on social media.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 

 

According to the post, the popular video was shot in August along Connecticut's (USA) coast. The variety of marine life is revealed in the video. Diverse marine life, including a dinoflagellate, a diatom, a colonial diatom (Chaetoceros, according to the user), a protozoan swimming, and another diatom colony forming a beautiful pattern, as well as a nauplius larva of a microscopic crustacean (copepod), a diatom next to sand grains, and broken frustule of a beautiful diatom.

READ | Scientists create rechargeable, remote-controllable cyborg cockroaches for search and rescue missions

In the post, the user explained that all aquatic habitats include microscopic life. For aquatic ecosystems to remain generally healthy, this microscopic life is crucial. Adolfo Sánchez-Blanco, an Instagram user who frequently posts images and videos of microscopic creatures, posted the video there.

The popular post has received more than 1.6 lakh likes and over 24 lakh views since it was published. The popular video caught the attention of internet users. One user wrote, “o many life in one drop”. Some users were surprised to know that they probably have eaten many of these creatures while swimming in the ocean. 

READ | NASA's James Webb Telescope captures stunning image of Tarantula Nebula

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: BIG update for farmer beneficiaries, know here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.