Eunice Newton Foote warned us about climate change 165 years ago, here's what she had to say

It's only when something begins to harm us or isn't good for us, we humans start taking notes. The biggest example is Climate Change, it is upon us and we have very little time to take action. Humans have been warned time and again about this, the very first warning was given out in the 1800s.

An American woman scientist, Eunice Newton Foote alarmed the very first signs of climate change in the 1850s during the American Industrial Revolution when she decided to conduct an experiment and with carbon dioxide. After this, even though she was not allowed to present her work at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1856, her research was published twice in the American Journal of Science and Arts in November 1856 and a short summary in the Annual of Scientific Discovery the following year, according to Climate.gov.

After all these years, her experiments are considered as a precursor to those done in 1859 by John Tyndall, who had managed to prove that the greenhouse effect comes from gases like water vapour and carbon dioxide absorbing heat radiated from the surface of the Earth and redirecting it back toward Earth. However, Tyndall cited another fellow male scientist instead of Foote.

What was Foote's experiment and why was it done?

While the American industrial revolution was taking place, many factories and railroads were being built resulting in huge consumption of coal to power steam engines. As this happened, Foote was concerned about the amount of carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere.

She decided to perform an experiment and took a few glass tubes, a thermometer along with different types of gas in each and held it up to the sun and found that the one with moist air got hotter than the one with dry air and the one tube that had carbon dioxide got heated way more quickly than others.

She had written, "An atmosphere of that gas [carbon dioxide] would give our Earth a high temperature."

She made this accurate discovery that she was not allowed to present anywhere and now, over the past 140 years, the average temperature of the Earth has increased by 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit. even though it doesn't sound a lot, but the amount of heating that climate scientists agree is manageable is 2.7 degrees.