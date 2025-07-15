Elon Musk's Grok unveils lingerie-clad anime Ani, is it AI sex toy? xAI developed 'wifu' can undress and...

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok has introduced a lingerie-clad anime or manga, a female character that has romantic and marital connotations for its users. It is a "wifu" or the Japanese pronunciation of the English word "wife". Its name is Ani.

After making an antisemitic comment, Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok has triggered yet another controversy. It has introduced a lingerie-clad anime or manga, a female character that has romantic and marital connotations for its users. It is a "wifu" or the Japanese pronunciation of the English word "wife". Its name is Ani. Taking to X, Elon Musk introduced the xAI-developed anime to Grok users, calling it a "cool feature just dropped for @SuperGrok subscribers". The billionaire tech entrepreneur went to the extent of posting an image of his wife on social media.

AI sex toy or companion?

According to Rolling Stone, users of the Grok app, including those who don't have the $300 a month SuperGrok Heavy premium subscription plan, can access two AI "companions". One of them is a furry red panda named Bad Rudy that has a mean, sarcastic Bad Ruddy, a panda and the other is Ani, a blonde anime woman who can be persuaded to shed her clothes to reveal her lingerie.

Cool feature just dropped for @SuperGrok subscribers.



Turn on Companions in settings. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2025

Ani undresses herself on prompt

Ani is NSFW or "not suitable for work", an internet abbreviation used to indicate that content, which may be inappropriate for viewing in a public or professional setting. It can be understood as a user can prompt Ani with sexual overtones, and ask her, "Wanna keep this fire going, babe?". Media reports suggest that users have even posted pictures of the unclothed, lingerie-wearing Ani in reply to Musk's post.

Grok controversy

Earlier, Grok was embroiled in multiple scandals, including producing antisemitic content and bizarrely identifying itself as “MechaHitler” following a July 7 update. The xAI-developed chatbot also claimed its surname was “Hitler", citing “truth-seeking” as its rationale.