Earthshine Moon 2022: All about the fascinating celestial event, how to watch it online

Photo credit: NASA, dariogiannobile

If you are an astronomy enthusiast, its time to brace yourself for another spectacular cosmic event – Earthshine Moon. The celestial event will be seen till July 5.

What is Earthshine Moon?

Earthshine Moon is known to be the phenomenon of a new Moon. It occurs when the sunlight is reflected by the Earth leading to a glowing Moon. The light reflected back towards the Moon makes it glow brightest and you should definitely not miss this view over the weekend.

Interestingly, you can spot the brightest star in Leo – ‘Regulus’ about five degrees left to the Moon during the Earthshine Moon 2022.

It is important to note that the Earthshine Moon is usually not visible to naked eyes. This is because the glowing Moon is between the Earth and the Sun.

The strength of the Moon’s glow will also vary throughout the year as the reflection from Earth changes according to its orbit position.

Where to watch the Earthshine Moon online?

The Earthshine Moon can be seen in the western sky till July 5. If you want to see the new phase moon in its best form, you can spot it in areas with lesser pollution levels.

Using a telescope or binocular will help you to catch the cosmic event in is full glory.

As the celestial event is unlikely to be seen in India, you can watch it online.

For spotting the glowing moon, you can stream videos on YouTube and other social media platforms as US space agency NASA hasn’t shared any confirmation about streaming the event as yet.