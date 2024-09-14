Twitter
Science

Earth to get new 'mini-moon' for 2 months as asteroid 2024 PT5 makes rare orbit

Asteroid 2024 PT5 is part of a collection of NEOs that follow orbits similar to Earth's.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 06:50 PM IST

Earth to get new 'mini-moon' for 2 months as asteroid 2024 PT5 makes rare orbit
In an exciting celestial event, Earth is about to gain a temporary mini-moon for two months. Asteroid 2024 PT5, discovered on August 7, 2024, is set to be captured by Earth's gravity from September 29 to November 25, 2024. During this period, the asteroid, which measures approximately 10 meters in diameter, will orbit close to Earth, showcasing the power of Earth's gravitational pull.

Although the asteroid will not complete a full orbit around Earth, it will remain bound to our planet's gravity before breaking free on November 25 to resume its original path around the Sun. This brief interaction with Earth will offer scientists valuable insight into the behavior of near-Earth objects (NEOs) and their relationship with our planet.

 

 

Asteroid 2024 PT5 is part of a collection of NEOs that follow orbits similar to Earth's. Its slow approach and proximity will allow Earth's gravity to temporarily alter its path. However, despite its significance, the asteroid will be too faint to observe with the naked eye or most amateur telescopes, as it has a magnitude of 22. Only advanced observatories will be able to track it during its brief stay.

The event is a reminder that Earth has had temporary moons before, like the asteroid 2022 NX1, which was similarly captured by Earth's gravity. While 2024 PT5's stay may be short-lived, it offers valuable data for astronomers studying the gravitational interaction between Earth and passing celestial bodies. These studies are particularly relevant for future missions related to asteroid mining and space exploration.

Asteroid 2024 PT5’s visit as a mini-moon may be fleeting, but its presence highlights the dynamic nature of Earth's interaction with space objects, and the potential opportunities these interactions can bring for science and exploration.

 

 

 

