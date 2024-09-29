Earth's 'mini moon' to be visible today: Know all about Asteroid 2024 PT5 and how to watch it

Today marks an exciting astronomical event as Earth captures a temporary “mini-moon,” the asteroid named 2024 PT5, which will orbit our planet for nearly two months. This rare visitor, measuring approximately 37 feet in width, is expected to circle Earth before returning to its original path in the Arjuna asteroid belt by November 29.

Asteroid 2024 PT5 was discovered on August 7 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in South Africa. Following in the footsteps of previous mini-moons that have orbited Earth, such as those recorded in 1981 and 2022, 2024 PT5 is expected to return in 2055, showcasing the recurring nature of these temporary companions in our solar system.

Can You See 2024 PT5?

Although this mini-moon is relatively close to Earth, it will not be visible to the naked eye. Astronomers caution that due to its small size and dim appearance, only professional-grade telescopes will be able to track it effectively. As astronomer Jennifer Millard notes, even typical amateur telescopes will fall short in capturing the asteroid. However, powerful instruments will be able to photograph 2024 PT5, and images may soon become available online for those interested in following this fleeting visitor.

While 2024 PT5 will be caught briefly in Earth’s gravitational pull, it won’t complete a full orbit around our planet. Millard describes the asteroid’s trajectory as being “twisted slightly” by Earth’s gravity before it resumes its original path. The mini-moon is anticipated to exit Earth’s orbit on November 25, continuing its journey through space.

The appearance of 2024 PT5 serves as a reminder of the multitude of objects traversing near Earth. Millard emphasizes the sheer number of undiscovered celestial bodies, stating that “there are tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of objects out there that we haven't discovered.” The brief visit of this mini-moon underscores the importance of vigilant monitoring of our night sky, highlighting the dynamic and active nature of our solar system.