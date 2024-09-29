Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Earth's 'mini moon' to be visible today: Know all about Asteroid 2024 PT5 and how to watch it

Big relief for GST taxpayers: Clear old dues without extra costs; here’s how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

How long can a king cobra live?

How long can a king cobra live?

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने �नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

HomeScience

Science

Earth's 'mini moon' to be visible today: Know all about Asteroid 2024 PT5 and how to watch it

Asteroid 2024 PT5 was discovered on August 7 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in South Africa.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 09:20 PM IST

Earth's 'mini moon' to be visible today: Know all about Asteroid 2024 PT5 and how to watch it
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Today marks an exciting astronomical event as Earth captures a temporary “mini-moon,” the asteroid named 2024 PT5, which will orbit our planet for nearly two months. This rare visitor, measuring approximately 37 feet in width, is expected to circle Earth before returning to its original path in the Arjuna asteroid belt by November 29.

Asteroid 2024 PT5 was discovered on August 7 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in South Africa. Following in the footsteps of previous mini-moons that have orbited Earth, such as those recorded in 1981 and 2022, 2024 PT5 is expected to return in 2055, showcasing the recurring nature of these temporary companions in our solar system.

Can You See 2024 PT5?

Although this mini-moon is relatively close to Earth, it will not be visible to the naked eye. Astronomers caution that due to its small size and dim appearance, only professional-grade telescopes will be able to track it effectively. As astronomer Jennifer Millard notes, even typical amateur telescopes will fall short in capturing the asteroid. However, powerful instruments will be able to photograph 2024 PT5, and images may soon become available online for those interested in following this fleeting visitor.

While 2024 PT5 will be caught briefly in Earth’s gravitational pull, it won’t complete a full orbit around our planet. Millard describes the asteroid’s trajectory as being “twisted slightly” by Earth’s gravity before it resumes its original path. The mini-moon is anticipated to exit Earth’s orbit on November 25, continuing its journey through space.

The appearance of 2024 PT5 serves as a reminder of the multitude of objects traversing near Earth. Millard emphasizes the sheer number of undiscovered celestial bodies, stating that “there are tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of objects out there that we haven't discovered.” The brief visit of this mini-moon underscores the importance of vigilant monitoring of our night sky, highlighting the dynamic and active nature of our solar system.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

Akusoli Shoe Insoles Reviews Customer Critics

Akusoli Shoe Insoles Reviews Customer Critics

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the Vetements runway in yellow tape-wrapped dress

Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the Vetements runway in yellow tape-wrapped dress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement