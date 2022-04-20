Earth may be attacked by aliens, scientists warn on beaming Earth's location into space

(Image Source: Reuters/Representational)

Oxford scientists have warned that a NASA plan to uncover Earth's location in outer space may inadvertently trigger an 'attack of aliens'. The binary-coded 'Beacon in the Galaxy' message will transmit all information about the Solar System, Earth's surface and humanity to a part of the galaxy known to be the most likely home of aliens.

According to the news of DailyMail, this message from NASA is an updated version of the Arecibo message which transmitted similar information in space in 1974 with the help of radio telescope. However, Anders Sandberg, senior researcher at Oxford's Future of Humanity Institute (FHI), has warned that exposing such information in space is risky.

This risk needs to be taken seriously

Talking to a leading British daily, he said that the chances of this message reaching alien civilization are very low, but its effect is so deep that you need to take it very seriously. He said that the shocking thing about the discovery of aliens is that many people refuse to take anything related to it seriously, which is a shame because it is a very important thing.

NASA's message will end with inviting aliens to respond, providing information about the biochemical composition of life on Earth, including the location of the Solar System. Dr Anders Sandberg isn't the first to worry about an invasion. The late Professor Stephen Hawking previously warned that these messages could pose a danger well.