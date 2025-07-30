Twitter
Science

SCIENCE

Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?

Witness the double meteor shower tonight, featuring the Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids. Best viewing time is 2-4 a.m., with peak hours around 3 a.m. Find a dark spot, look south, and enjoy up to 20-30 meteors per hour, with possible bright fireballs and long trails.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?

On the night of July 29 to the early hours of July 30, 2025, skywatchers around India have a rare opportunity as two meteor showers are peaking at the same time. The Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids will grace the night sky in a dazzling double feature, offering up to 25 shooting stars per hour under dark skies.

What’s happening in the sky?
If you're a stargazing enthusiast, tonight is the perfect chance to witness a rare double meteor shower.

The Southern Delta Aquariids (active mid‑July to mid‑August) deliver around 15-20 meteors per hour, with fast, faint streaks radiating from the Aquarius constellation.

The Alpha Capricornids (active July 7-August 12) are slower and less frequent (about 5 meteors per hour) but are known for producing bright, slow-moving fireballs from the Capricornus region.

Adding to this beautiful event, the moon will be just 27% illuminated and will set early, creating ideal conditions for meteor viewing in dark skies.

Will it be visible from India?
Yes, although the showers favour southern latitudes, India offers excellent visibility, especially in rural or low-light areas. Look toward the southern horizon to catch the radiant points in Aquarius and Capricornus.

What’s the best time to watch?
The peak activity is expected between 3:00 and 4:00 AM, when meteor frequency is at its highest. Some activity might also be visible around 7:00 and 8:00 PM, but much fainter. For the best experience, allow your eyes 20–30 minutes to adjust to the darkness and avoid using phone screens.

Whether you're a seasoned skywatcher or just curious, this rare celestial double act promises bright streaks, glowing fireballs, and a truly unforgettable experience. Don't miss it

