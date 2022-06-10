Do aliens exist? NASA launches probe to study UFO sightings, says 'we don't understand 95% of universe'

NASA's science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen told a webcast host that the agency isn't shying away from "reputational risk".

The world's leading space agency NASA will explore the most vexed topic related to space -- the existence of aliens. The agency announced on Thursday it will set up an independent team to examine how much information regarding UFO sightings is available publicly and how much more is needed to understand the phenomena.

NASA said the study will turn out to be the first step towards explaining unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs. The study will take 9 months to complete and would cost around 100,000 dollars. It said classified military data will not be incorporated in the study.

The team will be led by the astrophysicist David Spergel. He said going into the study the team thinks there could be many possible explanations for the sightings. He said the team will look into all aspects of UAPs with humility. He also said the world doesn't understand 95 per cent of the universe and there are many things "we don't understand".

NASA's science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen told a webcast host that the agency isn't shying away from "reputational risk". He, however, said the biggest challenge would be that the phenomena mostly lacks data or has poor quality data.

With inputs from AP