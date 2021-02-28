DNA Explainer: ISRO to launch 19 satellites today - everything you need to know about the mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch 19 satellites today, at 10 am from the Satish Dhavan Space Centre at Sriharikota. This is part of the first dedicated commercial PSLVC51 mission for its commercial company NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)

The PSLV-C51/Amazônia - 1 mission will carry Brazil’s Amazônia-1 as the primary payload, along with 18 other guest satellites, including five Indian satellites.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia - 1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. The company was set up in March 2019 under the Department of Space.

The NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight USA.

Features of the PSLV mission

The rocket will fly in its DL configuration, with two solid strap-on boosters.

This is ISRO’s first launch of 2021 and the 53rd flight of the PSLV. It will be the third flight of the DL variant.

Amazônia-1 or SSR-1, for Satélite de Sensoriamento Remoto-1 in Portuguese, is the first earth observation satellite to be developed fully by Brazil.

It was designed, integrated, tested, and will be operated fully by the National Institute for Space Research in Brazil.

It weighs 637 kg and carries a wide field imaging camera with a resolution of 60 m over an 850-km swath of area.

There are five Indian satellites flying on the rocket.

The Satish Dhawan SAT (SDSAT) is a nano satellite that will study space weather, magnetosphere, radiation levels, as well as aid in long-range communication.

It was built by Space Kidz India, which has also included an engraved picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the top panel of the satellite as well as Bhagavad Gita in a flash.

UNITYsat is a combination of three satellites that were built by Jeppiaar Institute of Technology in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, GH Raisoni College of Engineering in Nagpur, and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore. These satellites will provide radio relay services.

Sindhu Netra is a defence satellite that was built by Hyderabad-based Imarat research centre, which is a part of DRDO. The satellite will assist in identifying suspicious ships.