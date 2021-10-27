Headlines

DNA Explainer: Can humans remain 'immortal'? THIS company claims so, know how

Alcor Cryonics has claimed that after death, the body can be brought back to life after a special freezing process, an international media reported.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2021, 02:52 PM IST

Humans are mortal beings and life and death are a part of the human life cycle. A person who will take birth will have to die one day because no one is immortal. However, time and again some scientists have been experimenting on ways to remain immortal.

So is it really possible for someone to remain alive forever? At least that's what Scottsdale Arizona-based firm Alcor Cryonics is claiming. In this new era of advanced science and technology, scientists say they can keep humans 'alive' as long as they want. 

According to the company's British CEO Max More, the process to keep alive is actually quite economical for the majority. He said, "Most people think I don't have USD 80,000 or USD 200,000 for this job, but it's rewarding for them to do it."

How to remain immortal?

Alcor Cryonics company has claimed that after death, the body can be brought back to life after a special freezing process, reported an international media.

The company claims that formula has been discovered to legally resuscitate dead bodies and brains in liquid nitrogen after death and put them in full health bodies.

Alcor Cryonics company claims that this new technology will have the power to bring humans back to life after death in the future.

According to Alcor Cryonics, the cost of keeping the dead body under complete protection is USD 200,000 which is roughly Rs 1,49,99,900.

At the same time, after the death of the person, its expenditure per year is USD 705 which is approximately Rs 52,874.

For neuro-patient, this cost is USD 80,000 which is about Rs 59,99,960 where they can preserve their brain through this technique. 

What other experiments say?

The experiment to remain immortal is not new. Such experiments by various companies and scientists have been going on around the world. 

However, one experiment says there is a catch. The patient can't be too dead. So it asks whether we're discussing clinical death or biological death. 

Both mean the patient is technically dead, but each term refers to a different level of permanency. One is fixable, the other one is not.

First is clinical death, where breathing and blood flow stops. It is the same as a cardiac arrest where a heart stops beating and blood stops flowing.

Clinical death is reversible. Researchers say there's a window of about four minutes from the time of cardiac arrest to development of serious brain damage.

If blood flow can be restored, either by cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or by getting the heart pumping again patient could come back to life.

Biological death, on the other hand, is brain dead and there's no turning back from brain death. That is irreversible death.

It is possible to keep the body alive while the brain is dead. Since the heart works without brain input, it's possible to keep it going for a long time.

