DNA Explainer: All you need to know about NASA's human moon mission 'Artemis I'

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has a wide range of space missions planned for the next couple of years, all of which are set to explore the different areas of outer space and expand mankind’s knowledge in the world beyond Earth.

After the historic Apollo 11 mission in 1969, which sent the first humans to the moon, NASA is planning another mission to the lunar surface, naming it Artemis 1. The new lunar mission by the United States space agency is set to be iconic in a different manner.

Why is Artemis 1 mission by NASA unique?

Though humans have now stepped and trotted about the lunar surface, the Artemis I mission is set to be unique as it aims at sending the first woman and the first person of colour to the Moon, which is set to be a major feat for mankind.

On the official homepage of the Artemis mission, NASA said that it will be sending its space experts to the moon “using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.” The mission is aimed at creating a long-term presence on the moon.

The Artemis I mission is set to help NASA and other space researchers explore more of the Moon using advanced equipment and technologies, leading to another “large step for mankind.” With this mission, NASA aims at gathering enough information for their next mission – sending the first astronauts to Mars.

Why is Artemis I going to the Moon?

The surface of the Moon has been explored by many countries, with many rovers and space equipment sending us daily inputs on its movements and activities. Then, why is NASA sending another mission to the moon?

Clarifying the common query, the space agency said, “We’re going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation. While maintaining American leadership in exploration, we will build a global alliance and explore deep space for the benefit of all.”

According to the space agency, the astronauts being sent to the moon in the Artemis I mission will set up shop by building an Artemis Base Camp on the surface of the Gateway in lunar orbit.

When will NASA’s Artemis 1 be launched?

NASA is set to launch the Artemis 1 spacecraft on August 29 this year, according to the official schedule. The spacecraft is set to reach the launch location by August 18, after which weather and other relying factors will be evaluated.

After the success of the Artemis I mission, the Artemis II and III will also be announced by NASA, which are aimed to be launched around 2024.

