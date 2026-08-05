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Did a part of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket crash into the Moon at 8,690 km/h?

A SpaceX rocket fragment, which has been floating into space for nearly a year, is making headlines for an unusual reason. Know the whole story.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 05:20 PM IST

Did a part of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket crash into the Moon at 8,690 km/h?
A part of SpaceX Falcon9 crashed into the Moon on Wednesday. (AI-Generated)
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A discarded upper stage of SpaceX Falcon9 has crashed into the Moon at a speed of nearly 8,700 kmph (5,400 mph) around 12:30 pm IST. However, confirmation of the impact is likely to take some time. Interestingly, the piece of Falcon9 has been floating in space since last one year and was expected to crash into the Moon at a very high speed on Wednesday morning. The school bus-sized part of the spacecraft weighed 4,000 kilograms and was part of the SpaceX Falcon9 launched Firefly Aerospace's lunar lander towards the Moon in January 2025.

 

SpaceX said that the collision was accidental and the space junk was projected to strike the Einstein Crater, which is located along the Moon's western edge, an area that is difficult to observe from Earth.

 

Why didn't the rocket part return to Earth?

 

Such junk is generally designed to re-enter Earth's atmosphere after deploying its payload, where they either burn up or crashes into the ocean. However, unlike other missions closer to Earth, this one needed extra thrust, preventing the part from re-entering the atmosphere. It has been floating in space along with thousands of other pieces of space junk.

 

''What has happened ‌is essentially ⁠a mixture of solar activity and gravity forces have put it on a path toward the moon,'' Julianna Scheiman, SpaceX director of NASA science and Dragon programs, told reporters on Monday.

 

Will this crash affect Moon in any way?

 

Impacts on the Moon by space debris are quite rare. Several spacecraft that have tried to make a soft landing in recent years have crashed instead, such as China's rocket, which crashed in March 2022 after completing a lunar test mission.

 

Notably, India's Chandrayaan-2 lander mission also crashed in 2019.

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