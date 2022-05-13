Delhi temperature may rise to over 48.19 degree Celsius, may increase hospitalisations, warns report

Cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur and Kolkata will face similar climate events.

New Delhi: Delhi and Mumbai's mean annual temperatures will rise by five degree Celsius if global carbon dioxide emissions double by 2050, the non-profit Greenpeace India has said in its report. The projections are based on Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change's sixth assessment report. Such an extreme weather event will lead to prolonged heatwave, extreme weathers, increased hospitalisations and a severe hit to the country's agriculture and economy.

According to GreenPeace, Delhi's annual maximum temperature was 41.93 degree Celsius between 1995 and 2014. It will increase to 45.97 degrees by 2080-99 if CO2 levels double by 2050. It can go upto 48.19 degrees during some extreme years.

Mumbai's mean temperature will increase from 39.17 degrees to 43.35 degrees. Chennai's annual mean temperature will increase from 35.13 degrees to 38.78 degrees.

"Heatwaves are fatal for public health and the economy. It also puts ecosystems at risk. We have enough science to link such extreme weather events to climate change. Unfortunately, if we do not act now, the threat is only going to increase in frequency, duration and magnitude," said Avinash Chanchal, Campaign Manager, Greenpeace India.

Cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur and Kolkata will face similar climate events.

With inputs from PTI