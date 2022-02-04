Covid-19: Indian scientists make self-disinfecting, biodegradable masks

As shared by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Indian scientists have created a self-disinfecting antiviral mask to strengthen the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

This newly developed mask is highly breathable, washable and biodegradable.

When it comes to dealing with airborne infections, N95 masks are definitely better than cloth masks. N95 respirators and surgical masks are examples of personal protective equipment that are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face. But this new face mask is apparently even better than an N95.

As wearing a face-mask is one of the most important measures to curb the spread of the virus, the ministry lays special emphasis on wearing it properly.

Notably, the ministry has observed that controlling the transmission os the virus by wearing conventional masks has remained difficult. The problem aggravates in densely populated places like hospitals, airports, stations, and shopping malls where the virus can transmit more easily.

As stated by the ministry, the expensive masks available in Indian market “neither exhibit antiviral nor antibacterial properties.”

Further, the ministry added, “The present-day face masks only retain the viruses by filtering and do not kill them and hence, are prone to transmission if the masks are not properly worn or disposed of”.

This anti-viral mask has been developed by researchers at International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), in collaboration with a Bengaluru-based company, Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) and Resil Chemicals. This is part of the Nano-Mission project sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology.

The prototype masks presented have multiple designs, including single layer and triple layers with nanoparticle coated fabric as an outer layer

According to the ministry, “A single layer mask is especially useful as a protective antiviral outer mask over a regular mask. Simple multi-layer cloth masks present a pragmatic solution for use by the public in reducing Covid-19 transmission in the community and wearing these self-disinfecting cloth masks is definitely one of them”.