Countdown for ISRO's next rocket launch begins: All you need to know about PSLV-C53 mission

Photo: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket on Thursday evening, the 25-hour countdown for which began today. The rocket launch mission, codenamed PSLV-C53/DS-EO by ISRO, will carry three Singapore satellites into space.

Ahead of the launch, the engines of the rockets will be filled by liquid fuel that runs it while all other systems will also go through a thorough check.

Important details about the PSLV-C53 mission

The Indian rocket will carry three Singapore-owned satellites built by Starec Initiative of South Korea. These are the 365 kg DS-EO, the 155 kg NeuSAR, and the 2.8 kg Scoob-1 from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. The total weight of the three satellites is 522.8 kg.

The PSLV-C53 rocket is 44.4 meters in height and will have a mass of about 228 ton at the time of lift off. The four stage expendable rocket is powered by alternating solid and liquid fuel.

The fourth and final stage of the rocket will be used as an orbital platform for six payloads. These payloads include two from Indian space start-ups, Digantara and Dhruva Aerospace.

PSLV-C53/DS-EO mission: The countdown leading to the launch on June 30, 2022, at 18:02 hours IST has commenced. pic.twitter.com/BENjUwBLMF — ISRO (@isro) June 29, 2022

Mission objective

The mission aims to demonstrate the usability of the spent upper stage of the launch vehicle as a stabilised platform for scientific payloads after the separation of the satellites.

Interesting fact about the launch

The launch will be PSLV’s 55th mission. For the PSLV-Core Alone variant, it is the 15th mission. If Thursday's launch is a success, it will take the number of foreing satellites transported by the PSLV rocket to 345 from 36 nations since 1999.

When and where to watch?

The PSLV-C53 rocket is scheduled to launch from the Sriharikota rocket port’s second launch pad at 6 pm on June 30, as per ISRO. As per ISRO, the PSLV-C53/DS-EO Missio launch will be livestreamed on ISRO official website isro.gov.in or its official YouTube channel from 5:32 pm on June 30.

READ | Earth took a 'surprise' solar storm hit, disruption expected for multiple days

(With inputs from agencies)