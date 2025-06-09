The sky will turn beautiful as two rare twilight pairings will appear in June when the moon first passes near Mercury and then gets very close to Mars. This will be a special and beautiful sighting as Mercury is hard to see and with this, when the moon and Mars are seen very close.

The sky will turn beautiful as two rare twilight pairings will appear in June when the moon first passes near Mercury and then gets very close to Mars. This will be a special and beautiful sighting as Mercury is hard to see and with this, when the moon and Mars are seen very close, it would be dreamlike which can thrill the sky gazers. This closeness between the moon and Mercury can be seen as the planet, also known as ‘Swift Planet,’ will come out of star’s brightness into the sky after sunset between June 21 and 30. NASA said that Mercury will have visibility a little above the western horizon for 30 to 45 minutes post sunset.

On June 26 (Thursday), the moon, in a thin crescent shape, will come between Mercury and the two very shining stars in the constellation Gemini, Pollux and Castor, to create a short line of lights in the post-sunset night sky. Next day, on June 27, the crescent moon will be higher in the sky and a little above Mercury. Exactly how much lower Mercury will be, and for how long it would be observed during this sighting will depend on the location of the watcher.

However, the highlight of skygazing in June will be observed on June 29 (Sunday), when even amateur astronomers will be lucky to witness a stunning view of a 24%-illuminated crescent moon which will lie in line lower than Mars in the constellation Leo, separated by only 0.2 degrees (12 arcminutes). The two celestial bodies will come so near that from earth one can cover their gaze just with a fingertip held at arm's length. However, for how long they would be sighted also depends on the location of the watcher.

The sight will appear high in the western sky and can be easily seen without any equipment. However, the two bodies will come so near to each other that they can be seen in the same field of view of a telescope. Seeing the moon and Mercury together in the night sky is a rare sighting and that is also the same for the moon and Mars coming together.