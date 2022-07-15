Comet K2, twice the size of Mount Everest, baffles scientists; here's why

File Photo

An enormous comet, identified as K2, that is twice the size of Mount Everest has entered the inner part of our solar system and is about to fly by Earth this week. Comets are fascinating for scientists. They are made of water, dust, and ice, however, Comet K2 is the most distant active comet which has left scientists fascinated.

Comets 'live' in the Oort cloud which is a depository of comets and other frozen spacaballs in the outer reaches of the Solar System. With the external gravitational force, the comet breaks away and travels millions of miles toward the Sun. As the comet slowly comes closer to the Sun, it begins warming up which is when the water and other materials form the tail and halo of the comet.

READ | Free COVID-19 booster dose for 18-59 age group from today for next 75 days, know how to avail it

This process usually takes place when the comet is near the planet Jupiter, however, what surprises scientists are that Comet K2 gave signs of such activity around Neptune itself. The comet developed a halo in a region of the Solar System where solar rays were too weak to melt ice on the comet.

"It's kind of like being able to touch something from the beginning of the solar system," David Jewitt, an astronomer at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Space.com about the fascination about comets. "It's probably the most primitive thing in the inner solar system at this time."

READ | 'Reply my SMS': Lalit Modi's 2013 tweet creates meme fest as he announces dating Sushmita Sen

According to NASA, the gigantic comet that is twice the size of Mount Everest is named Comet C.2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) and is much bigger than the asteroids that killed dinosaurs.

If you want to catch the gigantic Comet K2 coming towards Earth, you can use a telescope. You can also spot the comet’s passage online by tuning into the Virtual Telescope Project’s live webcast.