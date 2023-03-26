Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience
topStoriesenglish

'City killer' asteroid comes dangerously close to Earth: Can it cause any damage?

A month ago, researchers made the discovery that the asteroid with the designation 2023 DZ2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

'City killer' asteroid comes dangerously close to Earth: Can it cause any damage?
Representational Image

An asteroid, large enough to level a city, quietly travelled from between Earth's and the Moon's orbits, narrowly missing both bodies. Space rock 2023 DZ2 was identified a month ago by experts.

Saturday, the asteroid crossed the orbit of the Moon and sailed by Earth at a distance of 175,000 kilometres, just as scientists had expected.

It's unusual for such a large asteroid (estimated to be between 40 and 90 m in diameter) to approach Earth at such a close range. Astronomers have said that this phenomenon only occurs once per decade.

At a time when another space rock was found with the potential to harm Earth, NASA says the event provided an important chance for scientists and astronomers to increase their understanding of asteroids.

European Space Agency planetary defence head Richard Moissl reassures the public that the globe is safe from this "city killer," saying instead that the asteroid's near approach presents a fantastic opportunity for observations.

Moissl also noted that 2023 DZ2 was "a scientifically fascinating item" based on the available early data. But, he cautioned that further information was required to identify the asteroid's make-up.

The asteroid's near proximity to Earth made it visible to observers using even modest instruments.

The Planetary Science Division at NASA's headquarters in Washington, DC, maintains a Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO). The PDCO is responsible for detecting PHOS as soon as feasible. Comets and asteroids in the PHOS category have orbits that bring them near 0.05 astronomical units of Earth (5 million miles or 8 million kilometres).

Also, READ: NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope snaps photos of changing weather on Uranus, Jupiter

NASA's recently completed DART mission was meant to protect against precisely these kind of space-based assaults. Dart was NASA's attempt to see whether it was possible to deflect an asteroid. We made a tremendous step forward in the worldwide effort to develop solutions that would enable us to avoid any massive rock from ever reaching the earth with the successful completion of this test.

The DART weighted 570 kg, which is quite a lot of weight. While DART was designed to kill the asteroid, that was not its primary purpose. NASA reports that the DART mission was successful in diverting the asteroid.

(With inputs from Agencies) 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya love life: Women star India all-rounder dated before meeting wife Natasa Stankovic
In pics: Nia Sharma sets the internet on fire with new sultry shoot in white tank top and trousers
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SAIL recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Executive and Non Executive posts, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.