SCIENCE
They have successfully created rocket fuel using a new process called 'artificial photosynthesis.'
Chinese Astronauts Create Rocket Fuel in Space
Chinese astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station have made a significant breakthrough in space technology. They have successfully created rocket fuel using a new process called 'artificial photosynthesis.' This method is inspired by the way plants use sunlight to generate energy but has been adapted for space conditions.
By breaking down carbon dioxide and water inside the station, they were able to produce fuel that could power future spacecraft. This discovery could reduce the need to transport fuel from Earth, making space travel more efficient and sustainable.
How This Process Works
According to SCMP, the team used special materials called semiconductor catalysts to convert carbon dioxide and water into oxygen and ethylene. Ethylene is a type of hydrocarbon that is commonly used in spacecraft fuel production.
This method not only produces rocket fuel but also creates oxygen, which can be useful for astronauts in space. This could help in long-term space missions where carrying large amounts of fuel and oxygen from Earth is not practical.
Why This Breakthrough Matters
As reported by the state-run news broadcaster CCTV, this experiment could play a major role in using space resources to create breathable air and fuel. Instead of relying on Earth’s supplies, future astronauts could use this process to generate essential resources on-site in distant space missions.
The research is expected to provide critical support for human survival and space exploration, making long-term space travel more feasible.
Moon Fuel: A New Way to Generate Oxygen and Fuel in Space
Space missions require efficient ways to produce oxygen and fuel. Traditionally, astronauts have relied on a process called electrolysis, which is used on the International Space Station (ISS).
Traditional Electrolysis Method (Used on ISS)
How the Semiconductor Catalyst Process Works
This process uses semiconductor catalysts that absorb light energy to drive chemical reactions. Here’s how it works:
1. Harnessing Light Energy
2. Where Does the Water Come From?
3. The Chemical Reaction Process
Why This Discovery is Important
China’s Space Fuel Experiment: A Big Step, But Questions Remain
So far, there are few details available about the experiment, and it is still unclear how practical this method really is. The biggest challenge will be making it work in harsh and remote environments like Mars, where conditions are extreme.
If the process is successful, it could greatly benefit China's future space missions. The country has ambitious plans to build a base near the Moon's south pole by 2035. For this to happen, astronauts will need a reliable supply of oxygen to breathe and enough rocket fuel for their return journey to Earth. If this new technology works as expected, it could give Chinese space explorers a major advantage in long-term space exploration.
(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)
Optical illusion: Only those with exceptional eyesight can find the hidden number in this pic
Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani attend IND vs ENG 5th T20I at Wankhede with Infosys co-founder, Narayana Murthy, Rishi Sunak
CBSE Admit Card 2025 RELEASED: Know how to download CBSE class 10th, 12th hall ticket online
From Rishi Sunak's 'namaste' lesson to MK Raina's walkout, here are unscripted moments from Jaipur Literature Festival
Grammys 2025 organisers skip paying homage to Zakir Hussain, leaves Indian fans furious
Mamta Kulkarni slams Baba Ramdev, Bageshwar Dham; reacts to buying Mahamandaleshwar title for...
Breathing New Air: The future of space fuel is here
Meet Indian-American Chandrika Tandon who won Grammy, IIM graduate, philanthropist, ex-PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi is her...
Meet woman who lives in house bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, has assets worth over Rs 20000 crore, she is...
Meet Indian-origin artist Radhika Vekaria, who once had trouble just saying her name, now is a Grammy-nominee
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars pay tribute to Los Angeles wildfire victims at Grammys 2025
Who holds maximum stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance? Is it Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani or Anant Ambani...
Grammys 2025: Sabrina Carpenter beats Taylor Swift to win her first Grammy
Grammy 2025: Beyonce scripts history, becomes first black woman to win Best Country Album award
Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Udit Narayan is 'khiladi' after he kisses female fans on lips during performance
New York-bound United Airlines flight catches fire, passenger screams 'please, get us out of here', WATCH VIDEO
Grammy Awards 2025: Kanye West, Bianca Censori escorted out due to 'nude' dress reveal?
Meet man who was married off at 11, became father at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...
Deva Box Office Day 3: Shahid Kapoor's cop drama sees growth despite clash with Sky Force
THIS actor wanted 'one night stand' with Mamta Kulkarni while 'dating' Pooja Bhatt; he is....
ISRO's 100th Mission Faces Hiccup: NVS-02 Satellite's Orbital adjustment hampered by valve malfunction
Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya claps back at trolls questioning his privileged background: 'Phirse janam loon?'
Basant Panchami 2025: Top 10 Saraswati Puja wishes, quotes, greetings for your loved ones
Canada releases list of products covered in retaliatory tariffs on US goods
Meet Santrupt Misra, Ex-HR head of Aditya Birla Group and richest candidate in Odisha’s politics
MS Dhoni to enter politics? BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla spills the beans, says ‘asked him once...heard he was'
IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Full list of records broken by Team India as Abhishek Sharma demolishes England
WATCH: Man's dance on 'Uff Teri Ada' wins hearts, netizens call him 'Indian Michael Jackson'
'Main gussa thi': Eisha Singh reacts to Rajat Dalal comparing her to maid on Elvish Yadav's podcast: 'Hurt hua kyunki..'
Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals being detained at US airport during New York shoot for THIS reason
World Cancer Day 2025: 5 simple lifestyle changes to reduce risk
Little girl's adorable Bihu dance video with mother goes viral, netizens say 'wholesome'
Meet man who impressed Ratan Tata, became general manager from an intern in the company, he is...
Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj gears up Amrit Snan today, Yogi government issues 'zero-error' directives
Meet man, once an IITian, cracked UPSC twice to become IAS officer, his name is..., rank was...
Sohum Shah reunites with Hastar, dadi, not for Tumbbad 2, but for THIS film
Deva box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor's actioner jumps on Sunday, scores decent weekend, earns Rs 20 crore
IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma's all-round heroics help India beat England by 150 runs, win series 4-1
Rajkumar Hirani reveals THIS person from Aamir Khan's team got offended by 3 Idiots: 'Hum gareebon ka...'
Indian embassy mourns demise of two nationals in car accident in Ireland
Meet professor, who married her own student; has multiple degrees, authored 13 books and...
IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma scripts history, surpasses Shubman Gill to achieve THIS massive feat in T20Is
Meet star kid who failed as hero, almost married Karisma Kapoor, wanted to date Jayalalithaa, still single at 49, he's..
Meet Abhishek Sharma, Team India's highest individual scorer in T20Is with 135 runs
'Anti-Bahujan': LoP Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack at BJP over Dalit girl's murder in Ayodhya
THIS metro line will connect Noida Airport to Delhi Airport, know route
Watch: Mukesh Ambani's reaction goes viral as Abhishek Sharma records India's second-fastest T20I century
IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma joins Rohit Sharma, Sikandar Raza in elite T20 list, becomes second Indian batter to....
'Vivian Dsena ko ghamand hai': Karan Veer Mehra admits he was 'jealous' of Madhubala actor, says 'usse easily mil..'
Sania Mirza removes Shoaib Malik’s name from her Dubai house post-divorce, replaces it with THIS special person
IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma emulates mentor Yuvraj Singh, scores second-fastest fifty for India in T20Is
'I promise to...': Indian man surprises father with Rs 30 crore Bugatti Chiron, his heartfelt reaction goes viral
Meet man, belonging to a refugee colony, left job at Narayana Murthy's Infosys, later cracked UPSC with AIR...
Salman Khan makes BIG STATEMENT about forgiveness: 'You can forgive a person once, twice, third time…'
Priyanka Chopra slays in breezy all-white outfit as she returns to Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding
Blackmailers target men on LGBTQ+ dating app, film intimate act to demand Rs 1.4 lakh
'Is this the same ball?': Virat Kohli reacts as Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan seeks his autograph in dressing room
THIS actor only eats 'Tandoori chicken'; is it beneficial to health? Know what experts say
World Cancer Day 2025: Signs and symptoms of early-stage cervical cancer
'Where are you Lord Ram?': Ayodhya MP cries, threatens resignation over Dalit woman’s murder
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance brings back THIS Chinese company in India, launches app
'Those guys are so hungry': Gautam Gambhir backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play massive role in Champions Trophy
This giant asteroid might wipe out a city in 2032, NASA warns
'If you earned Rs 12 lakhs in Nehruji's era...': PM Modi's scathing attack on Congress over union budget 2025
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 results: Jey Uso denies John Cena a historic third Rumble victory, Charlotte wins women's match
Amid linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur shares cryptic note about 'getting out of..'
Mahakumbh desi jugaad: Parents do THIS to kids in case of separation, netizens say ‘India wale kam nahi’
'I'm still a virgin': Mamta Kulkarni BREAKS SILENCE on her 90s' topless photoshoot, says 'I knew nothing about sex'
U19 Women's T20 World Cup: India beat South Africa by 9 wickets in final to win second consecutive title
Delhi assembly polls: BJP launches song titled 'Bhajpa Sarkaar Chahiye', AAP throws 'Asur' jab at party
Justin Baldoni Fights Back: Actor launches website to counter Blake Lively's allegations
Woman questions inflation, claims Delhi-Bengaluru flight ticket costs Rs 5000 more than 2022, leaves netizens amazed
WATCH: Groom’s 'Choli Ke Peeche' dance angers bride’s father, wedding ends in chaos, video goes viral
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was praised by Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan: 'She is perfect'
Swara Bhasker's X account reactivated, actress says 'we are back like a...'
This Mukesh Ambani owned store is selling iPhone 14 at massive discount, price is just Rs…
IIFA 2025 full list of nominations: Laapataa Ladies leads with 9 nods, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree 2
After divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dating this filmmaker? Her latest post sparks rumours
India's first AI university to be built soon, will open in THIS state, it is...
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to reduce travel time by 2.5 hours; phase 1, 4 set to open...
Meet actor, who failed as romantic hero, turned villain, married former Chief Minister's granddaughter, his wife is...
Canada imposes 25% retaliatory tariffs on US goods, Trudeau asks Canadians to buy local goods, warns Americans of...
Meet actress, once was marketing executive, became overnight sensation with her debut film, adopted two leopard cubs
Kerala Lottery Result February 2 LIVE: Akshaya AK 687 ticket number winner list, agent name; first prize Rs 70 lakh
Delhi Uber driver gives unique makeover to his cab, converts it into luxurious lounge, offers free Wifi, snacks and more
Cristiano Ronaldo finally reveals truth behind his rivalry with Lionel Messi: 'I have never had...'
Meet Indian genius, IIT graduate who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job for UPSC exam, secured AIR 1, currently posted at...
Meet actress who came with Rs 10,000 in Mumbai, used to teach yoga to aunties, became star with her debut film
Meet ‘third son’ of Dhirubhai Ambani, a trusted advisor of Mukesh Ambani, who first gained recognition at RIL, he is...
Govind Namdev was scared while shooting rape scene with Madhuri Dixit in Prem Granth: 'Kuch oonch neech...'
Meet Poonam Gupta, CRPF officer, who will become first person to get married at Rashtrapati Bhavan on...
Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella follow in Mukesh Ambani's footsteps, join hands to buy stake in...
'KJo is ruining his legacy': Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan divides internet
'We did not want this, but Canada is prepared,' Justin Trudeau responds to tariff announcement
Vande Bharat to run on THESE routes soon: Check schedule, travel time and other details
Shilpa Shirodkar reveals why Mahesh Babu didn't publicly support her during Bigg Boss 18: 'He is reserved but...'
Bank holidays in February 2025: Check if banks are open or closed on February 3?
Junaid Khan trolled for saying he can afford to not be on social media unlike other actors: 'Inflated nepo kid ego'
Meet woman who studied at IIT Bombay, later joined Indian Army, made India proud by receiving UN award for...
Sidhant Gupta reacts to allegations of glorifying Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant: 'He had a gifted...'