China order probe after scientist claims creating first gene-edited babies

Headlines

Meet woman who is richer than Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 5th richest woman in India, her net worth is..

Viral video: Giant king cobra stands as tall as a man, internet is scared

'Can’t get too emotional about it because...': Hardik Pandya on Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Hindenburg 2.0: OCCRP alleges Mauritius-based opaque funds invested in Adani stock; company denies

Meet IIT alumnus who co-founded Rs 5.97 trillion firm, received Padma Bhushan, father of aadhar card, decided to donate…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who is richer than Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 5th richest woman in India, her net worth is..

LIVE | BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score and Updates: Defending champions Sri Lanka face off Bangladesh

Viral video: Giant king cobra stands as tall as a man, internet is scared

10 foods to boost metabolism

Dengue recovery diet: 10 foods to improve platelet count

Unusual symptoms of high cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Yashica Dutt reacts after Anurag Kashyap's 'opportunist' remark amid Made In Heaven Season 2 controversy

'I am not gonna apologise': BTS' RM reacts after being called Islamophobic for sharing Frank Ocean's Bad Religion

Sunny Deol reacts to viral video of him shouting at fan while taking selfie at airport: 'At that time, I am not...'

HomeScience

Science

China order probe after scientist claims creating first gene-edited babies

The Southern University of Science and Technology in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the scientist, He Jiankui, holds an associate professorship, said it had been unaware of the research project and that He had been on leave without pay since February

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2018, 10:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chinese health and medical ethics authorities started an investigation on Monday into claims by a scientist who released videos on YouTube saying he had altered the genes of twins born earlier this month, creating the first gene edited babies.

The Southern University of Science and Technology in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the scientist, He Jiankui, holds an associate professorship, said it had been unaware of the research project and that He had been on leave without pay since February. He Jiankui defended what he claimed to have achieved, saying he had performed the gene editing to help protect the babies from future infection with the AIDS virus.
But his university said it was a "serious violation of academic ethics and standards" and scientists around the world condemned it as monstrous and dangerous.

The university issued a statement after He said in five videos posted on Monday that he used a gene-editing technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 to edit the genes of twin girls.China's National Health Commission said it was "highly concerned" and had ordered provincial health officials "to immediately investigate and clarify the matter".

"We have to be responsible for the people's health and will act on this according to the law," it said in a statement.Shenzhen's medical ethics committee said it was investigating the case. The Guangdong provincial health commission was also looking into it, according to Southern Metropolis Daily, a state media outlet.

He said in one YouTube video that the editing process, which he called gene surgery, "worked safely as intended" and that the resulting twins were "as healthy as any other babies". It was impossible to verify the claims as He did not provide any written documentation of his research.CRISPR-Cas9 is a technology that allows scientists to essentially cut-and-paste DNA, raising hope of genetic fixes for disease. However, there are also concerns about its safety and ethics.

"If true, this experiment is monstrous," said Julian Savulescu, a medical ethics specialist at Britain's University of Oxford.Kathy Niakan, an expert at the Francis Crick Institute in London, said: "If true...this would be a highly irresponsible, unethical and dangerous use of genome editing technology."China's Southern University of Science and Technology It said He is on unpaid leave until 2021.

"Southern University of Science and Technology strictly requires scientific research to conform to national laws and regulations and to respect and comply with international academic ethics and standards," it said.Asked for his comment on the university's statement, He said he had been on voluntary leave for several years to focus on his research, without specifying dates.In the videos, He defended his work, saying in one: "I understand my work will be controversial, but I believe families need this technology. And I'm willing to take the criticism for them."

In an earlier email to Reuters, He said that he planned to share data about the trial at a scientific forum this week. He said he planned for it to also go "through the peer review process, and through a pre-print soon." A pre-print is a publication of findings made before the research is published in a peer-reviewed journal.

In an earlier telephone interview and emails with Reuters, He said he was aiming to bestow on the gene edited babies "lifetime protection" against HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
He said he began his work in the second half of 2017 and enrolled eight couples. All of the potential fathers involved were HIV-positive. Five chose to implant embryos, including the parents of the twin girls, identified only by the pseudonyms Mark and Grace. The babies' names are Lulu and Nana, He said in one video.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Man's daring struggle to rescue giant king cobra goes viral, internet is stunned

Centre cites 'error', backtracks from stance opposing Bihar cast survey in Supreme Court

Apple iPhone 15 series production issues resolved ahead of major launch event on September 12

Mahira Khan recalls battling depression, receiving 'scary' threats after her, SRK's Raees release: 'I couldn't sleep...'

Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja: YRF announces Vicky Kaushal as singing sensation Bhajan Kumar in The Great Indian Family

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE