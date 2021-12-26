China conducts experiment to create ‘artificial Sun’ which is ten times hotter than real Sun

Top scientists from China have claimed to have created a ‘fake Sun’, according to the reports of the Daily Mail. According to the media reports, the artificial Sun created by China is about ten times hotter than the real Sun, around which our planet revolves.

The scientist working on these experiments have said that in the span of ten seconds, the temperature of this artificial Sun can reach are 16 crore degrees Celsius, which makes it ten times hotter than the real Sun! When the experiment was conducted, the temperature remained 16 crore degrees Celsius for around 100 seconds.

Li Miao, Director of the Physics Department in the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, said that the team will try to keep the temperature in the project stable for the next few weeks. For now, maintaining this temperature for just 100 seconds is an achievement in itself, Miao added.

The artificial Sun experiment is being developed through a reactor, with the help of nuclear fusion. Usually, this technique and science are used to develop a hydrogen bomb. A strong magnetic field is used to fuse hot plasma in this method, which produces excessive heat.

Song Yuntao, deputy director of the Institute of Plasma Physics at the Hefei Institute of Physical Science, said, “Five years from now, we will start to build our fusion reactor, which will need another 10 years of construction. After that is built we will construct the power generator and start generating power by around 2040.”

Till now, China has spent around 6 billion yuan ($893 million) on a large doughnut-shaped installation known as a tokamak, which carries out the process of fusion of plasma. If the energy produced during this experiment is utilized fully, it will require only tiny amounts of fuel and create virtually no radioactive waste, according to the scientists.

The main aim of this experiment being conducted by Chinese scientists is to make the artificial sun or the auxiliary heating system ''hotter'' and more ''durable.'' It is expected that the project will be complete in a little less than 20 years.