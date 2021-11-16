Chandrayaan-2 could have collided with NASA's lunar orbiter, here's what ISRO did

India’s national space agency has revealed that it had to perform a collision avoidance manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 to avoid any chances of adverse events when it came in close proximity to the US orbiter around Moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that the lunar orbiters of both the countries very on path to coming in very close conjunction. Both lunar satellites are in polar orbit.

ISRO successfully placed the Chandrayaan-2 lunar orbiter in lunar orbit back in 2019. It revealed that the orbiter had to be shifted from the 100-km circular polar orbit on which it revolves around the Moon. The manoeuvre was initiated to avoid close approach with the US-sent Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO).

The agency added that this was the first time it performed a close approach manoeuvre for a space exploration mission. Till now, such manoeuvres had only been undertaken by ISRO for Earth-orbiting satellites.

It carried out the manoeuvre at 8:22 pm on October 18. The very close conjunction at 11:15 am on October 20. It added that such an event would have brought the two lunar satellites’ orbits at a distance of less than 100 metres. The distance between the two orbiters would have been less than 3 km at the time of closest approach. For satellites that travel tens of kilometres every second, this is a precariously small distance.

ISRO performed the manoeuvre after mutual agreement with NASA. It was agreed that Chandrayaan-2 would perform the close approach manoeuvre to ensure the orbiters are far enough when the next close conjunction occurs.

ISRO said, “After orbit determination of CH2O (Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter) with post-manoeuvre tracking data, it was reconfirmed that there would be no further close conjunctions with LRO in the near future with the achieved orbit.”