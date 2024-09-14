Chandra Grahan 2024: Is partial lunar eclipse on 17 or 18 September? Check here

The second lunar eclipse of 2024, or Chandra Grahan, is set to captivate stargazers worldwide. Scheduled for September 18, 2024, this partial lunar eclipse will be visible in many parts of the world, but not in India. As the Moon remains below the horizon during the event, Indian observers will miss out on the celestial show. However, the eclipse still holds religious significance across the country.

What Happens During a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the lunar surface. Depending on the alignment, the eclipse may cause a partial or total obscuration of the Moon. During a partial eclipse, only a portion of the Moon is covered by Earth’s shadow, sometimes giving it a reddish hue.

Timing of the Lunar Eclipse 2024

The Chandra Grahan will occur on September 18, 2024, with key phases as follows, according to Indian Standard Time (IST):

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 06:11 AM

Partial Eclipse Begins: 07:42 AM

Maximum Eclipse: 08:14 AM

Partial Eclipse Ends: 08:45 AM

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 10:17 AM

Even though these are the official timings, observers in India will not be able to view the eclipse as the Moon will be below the horizon. The best places to witness this phenomenon include Europe, Africa, North and South America, and parts of Asia.

Is the Partial Lunar Eclipse on September 17 or 18?

The eclipse officially takes place on September 18, but due to the start of the sutak kaal on September 17, many might confuse the date. While the religious observances begin a day earlier, the eclipse itself happens on September 18.