Chandra Grahan 2021: What you can and cannot do during a lunar eclipse

This year’s final lunar eclipse will take place in the early hours of Friday, November 19. The eclipse will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years. The partial eclipse phase will last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 24 seconds, while the full eclipse will be around for 6 hours and 1 minute, as per Indiana's Holcomb Observatory.

The lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan is of interest to several people and not just star gazers. There are various superstitions attached with lunar eclipse and different cultures have their sets of dos and don’ts during the event. It is implied that there is a lot of negative energy in our surroundings during a lunar eclipse.

It is suggested that one should not take a bath during a Chandra Grahan but only after it. There is also a superstition which allows bathing only with clothes on. It is also believed that eating food should be avoided during a lunar eclipse. You are also told to stay inside due to the negative energy of the Moon’s UV and cosmic rays at this time. There are several other myths like not engaging in sexual activity and not sleeping during a lunar eclipse.

On the other hand, let us see what modern science says about lunar eclipses and their impact on the human body.

How lunar eclipse affects humans?

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and all the three align. The Moon during a lunar eclipse is like any other Full Moon. The UV rays and other light particles penetrating the Earth’s atmosphere during a lunar eclipse are not different that any other night.

As per NASA, there is no evidence yet that a lunar eclipse has any “physical effects” on the human body. However, it notes that people can undergo “profound psychological effects” leading to physical effects due to old, in-grained beliefs and actions taken due to them by people during a lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse also makes the Moon exceptionally dark which was correlated with evil and seen as an omen in old times. Some animals have also been observed to act oddly during lunar eclipse, particularly monkeys who stopped looking for food in one 2010 study. However, it could not be ascertained whether it was due to the inability to see food in sudden darkness or if the primates were unnerved by the event.

A lunar eclipse is safe to watch and can be viewed by the naked eye. The lunar eclipse on November 19 will be visible in India only in the north-eastern parts in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh for a small duration just after Moonrise.