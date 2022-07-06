Canada scientists claim presence of massive ozone hole over tropics; how it can impact your health

The ozone layer absorbs the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays. (Representational)

Canada-based scientists have claimed they have detected a large, all-season ozone hole in the lower stratosphere over the tropics. The hole is comparable in depth to the springtime hole in Antarctica but it is seven times larger than it. The revelation was made by Qing-Bin Lu, a scientist from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada. The tropics, which includes India, constitutes half the earth's surface where half of the world's population resides. The new ozone layer can severely impact the quality of life.

His peers in the scientific community are surprised with the discovery as it was not made using the conventional model. He used the cosmic-ray-driven electron reaction (CRE) model. According to the study, 80 percent of the normal ozone value has been found depleted at the centre of the hole.

The ozone layer absorbs the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays. In the mid-1970s, scientists claimed that industrial chemicals, including chlorofluorocarbons, had been depleting the ozone layer around the world. In 1985, another bunch of scientists discovered the Antarctic Ozone hole. The substances were banned in most countries leading to improvement in the ozone-layer levels but the hole still persists.

The scientists said the ozone holes play a major role in regulating stratospheric temperatures. The discovery will help scientists better understand the climate change challenge.

How does ozone depletion impact people's health

The depletion of the ozone layer means there would be greater levels of UV radiation reaching the earth's surface. The UV radiation can trigger skin cancers and cataracts. It can also undermine the immune system of humans and disturb sensitive aquatic ecosystems. It can also hurt crops.

"The present discovery calls for further careful studies of ozone depletion, UV radiation change, increased cancer risks, and other negative effects on health and ecosystems in the tropical regions," said Lu.

