Can artificial intelligence kill all of us due to a mistake committed by one of the creators of the AI? Will an inadvertently made mistake by a man wipe out the entire human race? As a small mistake in handling a nuclear bomb can wreak devastation, in the same way, an error in the AI can create devastation or wipe out the entire human race. These questions may appear hypothetical, but Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares, in their book 'If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies,' have explored the probability.

Insights from If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies

They have found horrible results. One of the probabilities he has discussed is that an energy-hungry AI may let the millions of fusion power stations it has built run hot, boil the oceans, and destroy the human beings. Though Yudkowsky has no science degree, he is highly influential in the field. He has warned about the existential risks posed by technology for years on the website he helped to create, LessWrong.com, and via the Machine Intelligence Research Institute he founded.

The warnings of Nate Soares and Yudkowsky are very similar to those of Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel-winning “godfather of AI,” and Yoshua Bengio, the world’s most-cited computer scientist. According to 'If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies,' super-intelligent AI doesn’t exist at present, but it may emerge very soon.

Meta’s $72 billion bet on AI and Zuckerberg’s vision

In the wake of the ChatGPT revolution and massive investment in the data centers that is now counted in the hundreds of billions, the possibility of intelligence is just a matter of time. It can be understood by the fact that Meta alone has planned to invest $72bn on AI infrastructure this year, as the achievement of superintelligence is now Mark Zuckerberg’s explicit goal.

How reasoning mysteriously emerged in ChatGPT

According to the Guardian, something fundamentally mysterious happened during the incubation of ChatGPT as its ability to reason emerged from being shown vast amounts of human-generated text. It indicates that a vital part of AI’s functioning is beyond our control. It means that even if we can nudge it towards certain goals, such as “be nice to people,” we can’t determine how it will get there. Keeping this in mind, it can be said that AI will inevitably generate its own quirky preferences and ways of doing things. Unfortunately, these alien predilections are unlikely to be aligned with ours.

Yudkowsky and Soares point out that tech companies are already trying hard to build AIs that do things on their own initiative, and businesses will pay more for tools that they don’t have to supervise. Such a superintelligent AI would inevitably try to prevent humans from developing rival AIs or shutting it down. This may create a problem and become the modern-day Frankenstein.