Buck Moon 2025: Here's when and where to watch July full moon; all you need to know

The July full moon, also known as a Buck Moon, was named in honour of the period when male deer started to grow new antlers.

On the night of July 10, the Buck Moon will be at its brightest. This full moon is also called Buck Moon because it falls during a time when male deer, also known as bucks, begin growing their new antlers. Antlers symbolize growth and power. If you are fond of night skies and stargazing, then this is your best chance to witness and catch a beautiful sight of the full moon.

Buck Moon 2025: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi Begins - July 10, 2025 - 01:36 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends - July 11, 2025 - 02:06 AM

Moonrise on Purnima - July 11, 2025 - 07:19 PM

Why is it called a Buck Moon?

The July full moon, also known as a Buck Moon, was named in honour of the period when male deer started to grow new antlers. These soft, velvet-covered antlers symbolise the natural cycle of renewal and strength in the animal kingdom.

Other names and their meanings

Interestingly, the Buck Moon isn't the only name for July's full moon. The Buck Moon has different names in different cultures. In Native American traditions, it is called the Thunder Moon because of the frequent storms in July. Other tribes know it as the Salmon Moon or Raspberry Moon because this month brings an abundance of fish and ripe berries.

In Celtic culture, it was known as the Clamming Moon, Wyrt Moon, Herb Moon or Mead Moon, highlighting that it is the time to collect herbs and store them as medicines or spices.

In Anglo-Saxon tradition, it was known as the Hay Moon, reflecting a time of peak activity for farm animals to mow and harvest hay.

Buck Moon 2025: When, where to watch

Timing is key. The best time to capture and witness the Buck Moon is 30 to 60 minutes after sunset.

You can watch it with your naked eyes; however, using binoculars can give a clear view of this celestial event.

July 10 is going to be a special night for stargazers. Along with the Buck Moon, Saturn, Mars, and Venus will also light up.

Choose a pollution-free area for the best experience.