Breathtaking discovery: Scientists find baby dinosaur fossil perfectly preserved inside an egg

In a rare and breath-taking discovery, scientists have found a fossilized baby dinosaur inside an egg that dates back to around 70 million years. Published in the Journal iScience this week, the lead author of the study says it is the most complete embryo of a dinosaur ever found.

The egg was discovered by Yingliang Group, a stone mining company in China, back in 2000. However, the embryo lying inside its fossilized egg dating back to around 72 to 66 million years ago remained unrecognised for years. Eventually, the egg shell slightly cracked and the fragile bones inside became visible.

Pic of the perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo inside its fossilised egg

In the recently released image, the baby dinosaur appears to be ready to come out of the egg. However, the egg was buried before it could hatch due to an unknown event. The author of the study, Darla Zelenitsky, a paleontologist at the University of Calgary, said, “I couldn't believe my eyes because it is so perfectly preserved.”

The baby dinosaur has been dubbed ‘Baby Yingliang’ and is of a type called oviraptorosaur. These were feathered theropods with distinct toothless, parrot-like beaks and could also exhibit elaborate crests at times. This group of dinosaurs is closely related to modern birds, and lived from 130 million to 66 million years ago.

The embryo hints at another similar trait between these dinosaurs and the modern birds. The posture of the embryo resembles to that of modern bird embryos which are close to hatching.

The non-flying dinosaur became extinct around 66 million years ago due to an asteroid collision. However, birds that evolved from earlier theropods were able to survive this event somehow. The near complete fossilised dinosaur skeleton is around 9.3 inches in length from its head to tail.